EXCLUSIVE: Plans for major wind farm development near Dunkeld by Scone Palace owner

The multi-million-pound plans could see 20 turbines up to 200 metres high located six miles from Dunkeld.

One of Muirhall Energy's other onshore wind farm projects. Image: Muirhall Energy
By Rob McLaren

The owner of Scone Palace is bringing forward plans for a major wind farm development on land six miles west of Dunkeld.

Scone Estates has partnered with wind farm developer Muirhall Energy for the project at North Logiealmond.

The proposed wind farm plans are for up to 20 turbines capable of generating 140 megawatts of power. The height of the turbines could be 200 metres tall.

William, Viscount Stormont, of Scone Estates, acknowledges there would be an impact to the surrounding community in terms of the visual impact of the turbines on a hillside and disruption during its construction.

But he said the financial benefits to the area – predicted to be £40-50 million in the form of a community investment fund – could be transformational.

He said: “There are environmental gains, business gains and community gains.”

North Logiealmond wind farm plans

Scone Estates said the project would help its sustainability aspirations and contribute to the Scottish Government’s net zero targets.

People living and working near to the project will be invited to community consultation events, due to start this winter.

William, Viscount Stormont said: “The project exemplifies Scone Estates’ commitment to climate action, significantly reducing our carbon footprint while contributing to a sustainable future.

Scone Palace reopening
William, Viscount Stormont.

“It will bring substantial regional benefits, including economic investment and opportunities for regeneration within Perth and Kinross, fostering a stronger, more resilient community.

“Moreover, it aligns with our integrated land management strategy, ensuring that our natural resources are utilised responsibly and sustainably.”

Plans to run ‘direct line’ of power from hillside to Perth

The power generated would be enough electricity for up to 140,000 homes and reduce CO2 emissions by 210,000 tonnes.

Muirhall Energy said its preference is not to wait for a grid connection – which could take at least seven years.

It wants to run a ‘direct line’ into the outskirts of Perth. This could make the project deliverable this decade.

The location is around 11 miles from the north-westerly edge of the city. Scone Estates owns the land over which the wire would run.

Land owned by Scone Estates at North Logiealmond could become a major wind farm development. Image: Muirhall Energy

As well as working on the consenting process, the developers will also be working to establish an end customer for the power.

Sarah McIntosh, managing director of Muirhall Energy said: “Grid connection is a significant challenge for any developer and I don’t think it’s going to get easier any time soon.

“At North Logiealmond we wanted to do something different. There is significant opportunity for the direct power to be given directly and used in a purposeful way. This could create jobs and wealth.

“There are a lot of opportunities around a private wire that we are exploring right now.”

£1m a year community benefit

The cost of the development would be significant. The developers said similar onshore wind projects cost around £1.4m per megawatt – which would take the cost to almost £200m – and they expect this figure to increase over time.

Muirhall said it would contribute £7,000 per megawatt for community benefit, above the industry standard of £5,000 per megawatt.

This would be a sum of around £1m a year, which would increase with indexation.

And would would hope to agree that some of this money would be used for strategic aims for the whole of Perthshire.

Ms McIntosh adds: “The way this has traditionally worked is we give the money to local communities to do with as they please.

“But we’ve seen in other projects that community benefit money can languish in accounts. There are only so many town halls you can paint and put new kitchens to put in.

Muirhall Energy managing director Sarah McIntosh. Image: Muirhall Energy

“I think we have to be very honest with ourselves that local authorities are in real dire straits.

“We want to have early engagement with communities and encourage them to use the money strategically so it benefits more than just the nearest neighbours to the wind farm.

“We’d like to see it put to a strategic purpose to boost the whole region.”

An environmental impact assessment scoping report is expected to be submitted to Scottish Ministers in the next few months.

Meanwhile Scone Palace is also planning a £10m visitor centre and adventure playground.

Conversation