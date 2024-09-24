Perthshire business brothers celebrate launch of newest shop in Aberfeldy

The owners of Perthshire’s popular Grandtully hotel have opened their latest Ballintaggart venture in Aberfeldy.

Brothers Chris and Andrew Rowley added a new shop to their growing business portfolio with a new retail space in the town.

Stocking mainly local and Scottish produce, they have received a warm welcome from Aberfeldy residents and shoppers coming from further afield to sample what’s on offer.

And the company has also launched its own coffee blend for sale in store, after collaborating with fellow-Aberfeldy roasters Glen Lyon.

Ballintaggart new Aberfeldy shop

Supporting local makers is the aim of the game for Ballintaggart’s owners, as well as showcasing their own bespoke produce.

Chris said: “We opened to doors on Friday, and the reception so far has been fantastic.

“In store we have our own range, including our jams, chutney, oat cakes and sour dough.

“These have been popular across the entire business. They started life in our hotel and are now on sale in the shop.

“And we have a blend on sale made in collaboration with Aberfeldy coffee roasters Glen Lyon, which we are really excited about.

“They have been brilliant, and have worked with our team in teaching them about preparing their coffees.

“There are a whole number of independent businesses offering goods for sale in the shop too, it was important for us to stay local, or hyper-local really, with our range.”

People looking for local

The brothers are aware customers might have less disposable cash currently.

But Chris believes people are being more discerning with what they buy.

“People want to spend on quality, we sell things which might not be used everyday.

“But if you can get a really good quality bit of cheese, for example, then it is like a treat which can be kept at home for a bit and enjoyed.

“We have a lifestyle and liquor range too, which is going in to the older, smaller unit.

“On offer there is unique home ware goods, as well as wines from minimal intervention vineyards, which are not often available in supermarkets.”

The brothers run the Grandtully Hotel, Ballintaggart Farm, and the recently-reopened-Kenmore Post Office.