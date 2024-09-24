Perthshire business brothers celebrate launch of newest shop in Aberfeldy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire business brothers celebrate launch of newest shop in Aberfeldy

Chris and Andrew Rowley have opened their Ballintaggart store in Aberfeldy.

By Paul Malik
Chris and Andrew Rowley, who have opened a new Ballintaggart shop in Aberfeldy. Image: Claire Waddell
Chris and Andrew Rowley, who have opened a new Ballintaggart shop in Aberfeldy. Image: Claire Waddell

The owners of Perthshire’s popular Grandtully hotel have opened their latest Ballintaggart venture in Aberfeldy.

Brothers Chris and Andrew Rowley added a new shop to their growing business portfolio with a new retail space in the town.

Stocking mainly local and Scottish produce, they have received a warm welcome from Aberfeldy residents and shoppers coming from further afield to sample what’s on offer.

The Shop at Ballintaggart. Aberfeldy. Image: The Shop at Ballintaggart 

And the company has also launched its own coffee blend for sale in store, after collaborating with fellow-Aberfeldy roasters Glen Lyon.

Ballintaggart new Aberfeldy shop

Supporting local makers is the aim of the game for Ballintaggart’s owners, as well as showcasing their own bespoke produce.

Chris said: “We opened to doors on Friday, and the reception so far has been fantastic.

“In store we have our own range, including our jams, chutney, oat cakes and sour dough.

“These have been popular across the entire business. They started life in our hotel and are now on sale in the shop.

Ballintaggart produce. Image: Claire Waddell 

“And we have a blend on sale made in collaboration with Aberfeldy coffee roasters Glen Lyon, which we are really excited about.

“They have been brilliant, and have worked with our team in teaching them about preparing their coffees.

“There are a whole number of independent businesses offering goods for sale in the shop too, it was important for us to stay local, or hyper-local really, with our range.”

People looking for local

The brothers are aware customers might have less disposable cash currently.

But Chris believes people are being more discerning with what they buy.

“People want to spend on quality, we sell things which might not be used everyday.

“But if you can get a really good quality bit of cheese, for example, then it is like a treat which can be kept at home for a bit and enjoyed.

Image:  Claire Waddell 

“We have a lifestyle and liquor range too, which is going in to the older, smaller unit.

“On offer there is unique home ware goods, as well as wines from minimal intervention vineyards, which are not often available in supermarkets.”

The brothers run the Grandtully Hotel, Ballintaggart Farm, and the recently-reopened-Kenmore Post Office.

Conversation