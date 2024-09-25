Dundee drug company adds staff and moves to new labs after £4m funding round

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee drug company adds staff and moves to new labs after £4m funding round

Glen Clova Scientific has seen its team grow from two to 12 since forming 24 months ago.

By Paul Malik
Dundee University's Life Sciences Innovation Hub Image: University of Dundee
A Dundee life science company working on medicines to treat conditions like asthma and psoriasis has expanded its workforce and is moving to new state-of-the-art laboratories.

Glen Clova Scientific was founded in 2022 as a spin-out from Dundee University.

Since then it has expanded from a team of two to 12, as it receives more money towards their ground-breaking research.

Glen Clova is working on what they describe as the “next generation” of active biologic drugs.

Active biologics are powerful drugs which can slow or stop inflammation.

And they will now refurbish and develop three new laboratories at the Dundee innovation hub, after receiving a tranche of £4 million in seed funding.

New labs for Glen Clova Scientific

Glen Clova Scientific will move to the Incubator in the Dundee Technopole site by the end of the year.

It forms part of a new bespoke science campus due to open at the start of 2025, funded in part by £40 million from the university via the Tay Cities Deal.

Glen Clova is one of a number of spin-outs born at the university, capitalised to generate potentially millions in the city’s burgeoning life science sector.

Dr John Foerster, co-founder, said: “We are delighted to be able to locate our new laboratories so closely to the university.

Dr John Foerster. Image: University of Dundee.

“This will enable Glen Clova Scientific to continue to interact with university teams and facilities when required.

“It is also important for us to continue to participate in the growing health and life sciences clusters in both Dundee and Scotland.”

University to retain benefits of spin-outs

Dr David McBeth is Dundee University’s vice-principal for enterprise and economic transformation.

He said: “Glen Clova Scientific is exactly the kind of company we have in mind when partnering in the development of a life sciences innovation district on the Technopole site.

Dundee University. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.

“We want to ensure that spin-out and start-up companies from the university can retain the benefits of close links yet still have room to grow independently and move from discovery through to commercialisation and clinical development.

“The Incubator is one important piece of the jigsaw on the Technopole site, while in early 2025 we will open our much larger Innovation Hub building.

“The hub is a circa £40 million investment, mostly funded by the Scottish Government (through the Tay Cities Deal), Scottish Enterprise and the university itself.

“It will help us secure growth companies in the Dundee area and create hundreds of high value jobs for the city’s economy.”

