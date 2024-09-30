Fife businessman flying high with drone company

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Fife businessman flying high with drone company

As well as setting up a business, Thomas Hayward has umpired more than 1,000 baseball matches in 25 countries.

Thomas Haywood with one of his shots of Dunfermline Abbey. Image: FSB
Thomas Haywood with one of his shots of Dunfermline Abbey. Image: FSB
By Kelly Wilson

Fife man Thomas Haywood has always had a creative flair from a young age.

It was photography that initially took his interest before turning his attention to drones.

The Dunfermline businessman has now built up his dream in starting Thomas Haywood Aerial Photography.

He answered our questions on his biggest struggles, achievements and more.

How and why did you start in business?

I started initially in photography – I have always been a creative person from school age.

On a skiing photography I saw a drone flying over an open air party in 2013 and I knew where I wanted to go with my business.

How did you get to where you are today?

I have continually over the past 15 years been a consistent business networker.

The result is that I now have a very large business network with many connections. This has helped me grow my business

Who helped you?

The FSB has helped – they have a great invoice debt recovery service that helped me chase up some unpaid invoices in the past. My BNI colleagues have always been there for me too.

Wicus van Biljon from Business Doctors has really helped me by pushing me in the right business direction – I now have an even better business offering.

Aerial shot of Elie Harbour.
Aerial shot of Elie Harbour. Image: Thomas Haywood Aerial Photography

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever had?

Be honest, up front and transparent in what you do. If you try and hide anything from the client it may come and bite you in the back later on.

Use social media consistently to help build your brand. It won’t be easy to keep producing great original content once a day, five days a week but it will give you the recognition.

What is your biggest mistake?

Learning how to fly drones was not easy in the early days when we were expected to fly them manually. They were far less technologically advanced in those days!

I had large £6,000 drones crash on me on separate occasions – a very expensive mistake.

What is your greatest achievement?

I filmed basking sharks for the BBC show off the Isle of Coll in the Hebrides.

We had to launch and catch the drone off a boat bouncing in the waves.

Forth Bridges enters a fog bank. Image: Thomas Haywood Aerial Photography

How are you managing rapidly rising costs, and how could the government help?

I work from home to minimise business costs – I feel government does not really help very small businesses very well. In my field the technology is changing so fast that keeping up with the required investment in new drones at times can be draining so more help needed from them.

What do you still hope to achieve?

I want to get more into TV documentaries with my drone work.  I recently gained my CSCS certification which will allow me to work on construction sites. I want to document more longer term construction projects and to show the change over time.

What do you do to relax?

I love to go road cycling – it clears my head and makes me more relaxed. In the summer I am also a baseball umpire and I have represented my country since 2006. I have umpired more than 1,000 games in over 25 countries. I love to cook too.

What are you currently reading, listening to or glued to on TV?

I love watching Race Across the World as well as listening to cycling podcasts.

What do you waste your money on?

I love to travel and to explore – I will take my camera and drone with me if I can too.

What’s the first thing you do when you get up in the morning?

Feed the dog, have a chilled out breakfast and then take him out for a walk.

What do you drive and dream of driving?

I drive a VW Golf estate – I look forward to either driving EV or hybrid car but I am not looking to get anything flash.

More from Business

Sarah Jardine at Epipole in Rosyth, demonstrating the epiCam portable Retina Scanner. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fife firm's vision to eradicate preventable blindness
Steve James, chairman of Broughty Ferry Traders' Association. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Businessman's mission to make Broughty Ferry a 'go-to destination'
The 19th Hole in Earlsferry.
East Neuk of Fife pub went bust owing £300,000 tax after miscalculating own accounts
4
Crieff Highland Gathering chieftain Ron Clark was invited to cut the ribbon on the new Scotland Shop. Image: Lynn Macgregor/ Strathearn Snaps
Ewan McGregor's favourite Crieff kilt shop relaunches with special event
Apex City Quay Hotel and Spa general manager Paul Mooney. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson
Apex Hotel: Dundee boss on latest upgrade as part of £4.5m investment
Emma Gabellone outside her new salon, Hush by Emma
Fife's former bank branches – what happened after closure?
Dundee University's Life Sciences Innovation Hub Image: University of Dundee
Dundee drug company adds staff and moves to new labs after £4m funding round
Chris and Andrew Rowley, who have opened a new Ballintaggart shop in Aberfeldy. Image: Claire Waddell
Perthshire business brothers celebrate launch of newest shop in Aberfeldy
The Earl and Countess of Strathearn alongside Neil Cameron Production Manager, Glenturret Distillery, when it was known as The Famous Grouse Experience. Image: Steve MacDougall/ DC Thomson.
Perth-born whisky brand The Famous Grouse bought by billionaire Scottish drinks family
Dundee lawyer Lisa Mannion from Lindsays. Image: Message Matters
Dundee property expert on 'inappropriate' clause that's slowing down market
2

Conversation