Pitlochry Hydro Hotel sold to third owners in four years

Pitlochry Hydro Hotel in Perthshire has been sold for an undisclosed sum.

The luxury property, built in the style of a traditional hunting lodge, describes itself as a “stunning example of original Highland architecture”.

It has been sold by Christie & Co on behalf of Coast & Country Hotels, who owned the site for just three years.

The new owner is Bespoke Hotels, which has acquired several Coast & Country Hotel sites.

Pitlochry Hydro Hotel owners

It marks the third set of owners for the hotel in just over four years.

In May 2020, when the hotel was shut during the first Covid-19 lockdown, owner Specialist Leisure Group went into administration. 34 members of staff employed by the hotel lost their jobs.

When Coast & Country Hotels snapped up the site – which has been welcoming guests for more than 130 years – it re-employed the majority of workers who had lost their jobs.

The Perthshire hotel has 73 bedrooms, two lounges, a restaurant and leisure club.

It has been sold to Bespoke Hotels as part of a portfolio deal for four properties.

The other sites are the Caledonian Hotel in Fort William; the Great Western Hotel in Oban and the Marine Hotel, Llandudno.

‘Real momentum’ in UK hotels market

Bespoke Hotels chairman Haydn Fentum said: “I’m delighted to announce the acquisition of these four regional hotels.

“This represents a significant step forward in our growth strategy.

“These properties align perfectly with our vision of offering exceptional hospitality experiences across the UK.

“We are confident our expertise in management and operations will enhance the value of these assets.

“It will provide our guests with even more choices.”

Christie & Co previously sold The Royal Hotel, Whitby; the Majestic Hotel, Eastbourne; and the New Southlands Hotel, Scarborough this year as part of the same portfolio.

Jeremy Jones, who handled the sale, said: “The sale of these four hotels to Bespoke and their investor partners is further evidence of the real momentum in the regional UK hotels market.”