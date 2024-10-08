Carrier firm’s million-pound Perth investment to improve deliveries to remote communities

A £1 million, decade-long investment in “the gateway to the north” has seen a new 15,000 square foot delivery hub built in Perth for M&H Carriers.

The delivery firm has opened its new warehouse and yard space in the Fair City, in a move bosses say allows for further expansion and improvements in capacity across Scotland.

It becomes the fifth depot for M&H, joining established hubs in Dundee, Aberdeen, Inverness and Argyll.

Businesses and individual customers will be able to send parcels, pallets and two-person products across Scotland, and on to other locations in the UK and Europe.

The company hopes this investment will also allow better delivery services for people living in more remote parts of Perthshire, Fife and Dundee and Angus.

The Aberdeen headquartered company also has a network of 14 satellite depots, allowing the firm to provide higher levels of service to rural and remote communities.

These have been opened in Invergordon, Broadford, Aviemore and Lochgilphead.

Managing director Fraser MacLean said: “Perth is the gateway to the north of Scotland, connecting strategic population centres like Aberdeen, Inverness and Oban – and remote and rural communities – to the rest of the country.

“Our new hub in Perth will give customers greater access to the whole country, whether they are moving pallets, freight and parcels north or south – strengthening our network and creating new opportunities for growth.”

Experienced logistics professional Stephen Jamieson has joined M&H Carriers to lead the new Perth hub, working closely with existing Perth and Dundee general manager Thomas Gardiner.

Fraser added: “We’re proud to work closely with SMEs across Scotland, as well as national carrier networks, and all will benefit from our strategic new site in Perth.

“We’ll be able to offer far more streamlined delivery services, and handle a greater volume of freight and parcels across Scotland than ever before.”

M&H Carriers deliver parcels, freight, pallets and two-person products across the country.

The company works with businesses, private individuals and national carrier networks including DPD and DHL.