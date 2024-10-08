Carrier firm’s million-pound Perth investment to improve deliveries to remote communities

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Carrier firm’s million-pound Perth investment to improve deliveries to remote communities

M&H Carriers has opened a new delivery hub in Perth.

By Paul Malik
M&H Carriers MD Fraser MacLean says new delivery hub will 'give customers greater access'. Image: M&H Carriers
M&H Carriers MD Fraser MacLean says new delivery hub will 'give customers greater access'. Image: M&H Carriers

A £1 million, decade-long investment in “the gateway to the north” has seen a new 15,000 square foot delivery hub built in Perth for M&H Carriers.

The delivery firm has opened its new warehouse and yard space in the Fair City, in a move bosses say allows for further expansion and improvements in capacity across Scotland.

It becomes the fifth depot for M&H, joining established hubs in Dundee, Aberdeen, Inverness and Argyll.

Businesses and individual customers will be able to send parcels, pallets and two-person products across Scotland, and on to other locations in the UK and Europe.

The company hopes this investment will also allow better delivery services for people living in more remote parts of Perthshire, Fife and Dundee and Angus.

New M&H Carriers hub

The Aberdeen headquartered company also has a network of 14 satellite depots, allowing the firm to provide higher levels of service to rural and remote communities.

These have been opened in Invergordon, Broadford, Aviemore and Lochgilphead.

Managing director Fraser MacLean said: “Perth is the gateway to the north of Scotland, connecting strategic population centres like Aberdeen, Inverness and Oban – and remote and rural communities – to the rest of the country.

“Our new hub in Perth will give customers greater access to the whole country, whether they are moving pallets, freight and parcels north or south – strengthening our network and creating new opportunities for growth.”

Fraser MacLean, managing director and Thomas Gardiner at M&H Carriers new delivery hub in Perth.

Experienced logistics professional Stephen Jamieson has joined M&H Carriers to lead the new Perth hub, working closely with existing Perth and Dundee general manager Thomas Gardiner.

Fraser added: “We’re proud to work closely with SMEs across Scotland, as well as national carrier networks, and all will benefit from our strategic new site in Perth.

“We’ll be able to offer far more streamlined delivery services, and handle a greater volume of freight and parcels across Scotland than ever before.”

M&H Carriers deliver parcels, freight, pallets and two-person products across the country.

The company works with businesses, private individuals and national carrier networks including DPD and DHL.

