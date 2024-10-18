CalForth Construction bosses on rapid rise and re-naming Tannadice

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
CalForth Construction bosses on rapid rise and re-naming Tannadice

Stevie Callander and Grant Handforth set-up CalForth Construction in 2022.

By Ian Forsyth
The CalForth truck at the Calforth Construction Arena at Tannadice Park. Image: CalForth Construction
The CalForth truck at the Calforth Construction Arena at Tannadice Park. Image: CalForth Construction

For Stevie Callander and Grant Handforth, the CalForth Construction Arena at Tannadice Park will always just be Tannadice — even if they have paid to rename it.

The pair are both lifelong fans of Dundee United and have combined their passions after setting up their rapidly expanding construction business in 2022.

Quick success for the venture has led to the workforce soaring to around 70, while turnover increased to more than £5 million for the past 12 months.

The company was named as the stadium-naming-rights partner for Dundee United earlier this year.

Tannadice is now officially known as the CalForth Construction Arena at Tannadice Park and will be until the summer of 2026.

CalForth general manager Gus Laing told the Courier how the Kirkcaldy firm came about.

He said that Stevie,44, and Grant, 42, had both worked for various contractors over their careers, and decided to start out on their own to be in control of their own destiny.

Gus added: “Both were hugely confident of the ability to build a successful company.

Hard work ethos for CalForth bosses

They understood what it takes to run a successful business, and knew that following their working ethos would result in success.

“Almost straight away, previous contacts were in touch looking to work with Stevie and Grant again. This allowed the company to grow quickly and bring more staff onboard.”

Gus explained that CalForth has two sides – the commercial civil business and the residential building business.

“Our civils covers all of Scotland, whereas the building stays mainly to Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth.

CalForth Construction team. Image: CalForth Construction

“One of the main growth areas for the company has been in the district energy sector. We have become a specialist in the civils packages associated with the installation of piping and we have seen continued praise for our work in the sector from our clients.”

Asked what makes CalForth stand out from competitors, the general manager said: “There are numerous different providers of similar services. We pride ourselves on providing a service where we deliver what we say. We always ensure our tasks are completed to a high standard.”

As regards future plans, he added: “We look to continue to draw on our experience and deliver more of the same. We would like to continue to grow in the district energy sector by expanding all over Scotland and beyond.”

Dundee United deal

Stevie and Grant spoke recently about the Dundee United deal.

They said: “Since CalForth launched, we have been passionate about building our company name by supporting both amateur and professional organisations in the local area.

“We had the opportunity over the 2023-24 season to become involved at Dundee United — taking out sponsorship boards in the stadium and being invited to events throughout the season.

“We became platinum members of Business United and have enjoyed learning more about how the club operates, meeting those within the organisation and also being introduced to many of the people and businesses that support Dundee United.

“It was through these connections that the opportunity to become involved as a principal partner and the naming rights for the stadium were put to us.

Dundee United's Tannadice home
Tannadice, or as it is officially known, the CalForth Construction Arena at Tannadice Park . Image: Shutterstock.

“As two fans of the club, we recognised the significance of being the first company to attribute its name to such a historical stadium.

“It will always be Tannadice, not only to the fans but to us as well. We are proud of the business we have built and honoured to be able to see our name in connection with the club and the stadium.

“Our investment stretches further than a financial commitment. We plan to bring our expertise and drive to help improve the stadium and enhance the experience for the supporters and staff for years to come.”

Conversation