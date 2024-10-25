Perth construction firm Algo celebrates return to profit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth construction firm Algo celebrates return to profit

The business constructed 39 flats in Kirkcaldy High Street and redeveloped Dundee Ford Centre in a successful year.

By Paul Malik
Algo operates from its self-built business centre in Perth. Phil Hannah
Perth construction firm Algo has returned to profit after posting large losses in 2023 which it blamed on “onerous” local government contracts.

The company, which specialises in agricultural, commercial and whisky industry construction, recorded a pre-tax profit of more than £1.5 million in the year to June 30 2024.

It follows losses in 2023 of more than £3.5m, when it lost money honouring housing contracts struck before the cost of materials soared.

Turnover rose by 26% last year, with sales of £36.3m compared to £28.8m in 2023.

Algo profit after successful year

Algo director Murray Alexander said the latest figures were good, in the face of “prevailing economic conditions”.

It comes as a number of other prominent housebuilders in the north east have gone bust, including Stewart Milne and Hadden in Aberuthven.

He said: “The company has performed strongly in the year to June 30 2024.

“Following the completion of onerous contracts reported in the previous year’s results, profitability and gross margins have returned to normalised levels generating a profit before tax of £1.5m.

Dundee Ford Centre at Baird Avenue, Dundee. Image: Algo

“The results reflect the company’s renewed focus on its core competencies.

“The directors anticipate the positive trading results will continue into the current trading period.

“The directors consider this financial performance to be good, particularly in in view of the prevailing economic conditions and high level of competitiveness experienced across the sectors in which the company operates.”

Algo projects

Projects during the financial year included the construction of 39 two-bedroom flats and three commercial units on Kirkcaldy High Street.

It also acted as main contractor for work on Dundee Ford Centre in Baird Avenue.

This involved a transformation of the facility, from new external cladding to a full internal fit out. The project was completed in August.

Algo was also the main contractor for redevelopment of the Active Kids Adventure Park near Luncarty.

It also worked on new warehouses at House of Bruar.

A warehouse at House of Bruar in Ballinluig where their new £2m building is planned. Image: House of Bruar.

Mr Alexander said the business was in a “healthy” financial position.

He adds: “The company’s balance sheet remains robust with net assets increasing from £3m as at June 30 2023 to £4.1m as at June 30 2024.

“The company has a strong, loyal, and varied customer base across the agricultural and commercial sectors as well as private clients.

“Looking forward the directors are confident the company will exceed the profitability of prior years.”

