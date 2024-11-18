Broughty Ferry creative agency Altar acquires Stirling rival

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business

Broughty Ferry creative agency Altar acquires Stirling rival

Staff at the employee-owned business voted in favour of making the strategic move.

The Altar team in Broughty Ferry. Image: Alar
By Rob McLaren

Broughty Ferry creative agency Altar has acquired a business in Stirling as it seeks to expand its presence in Scotland.

Staff at employee-owned Altar voted in favour of the strategic move to acquire Denvir Marketing, which has five staff.

The combined turnover of the two businesses is in excess of £3 million.

Altar, whose name is inspired by its offices within Broughty Ferry Congregational Church in Brook Street, provides PR, marketing and web design services.

It opened an office in Glasgow earlier this year.

How Altar deal for Denvir came together

Denvir Marketing was founded more than 20 years ago and has clients in the energy, e-commerce, construction and food and drink sectors.

Altar managing director Nial Chapman said acquiring Denvir brings together two of the most trusted names in the industry.

He said: “We have known about Denvir for several years. There have been tenders we’ve both gone for – they’ve won some, we’ve won some.

“Their reputation in the industry is very, very good. We admired them from afar and I think it was probably similar the other way around.

“Unbeknownst to us, Denvir’s managing director Chris George had been talking about succession planning to Louise Grant at (accountants) EQ, who is also our consultant there.

Altar managing director Nial Chapman says the company shares values with Denvir Marketing.

“Louise kind of put two and two together. She knows Altar has huge growth plans.

“Louise made the introduction just over two months ago and it’s been a very quick process from there.

“The two companies have similar cultures, similar standards and share interests in some sectors.”

Altar will have a workforce of 37 including the Denvir staff. Denvir will continue to trade under that name in the short-term but its rarely used office in Castlecraig Business Park will close. All staff will transfer to Altar.

Ambitious growth plans

Mr Chapman said the five-year plan is for Altar to grow its revenue from £3m to £5m and increase its workforce to around 50 members of staff.

He said the business would consider more acquisition opportunities.

He added: “This would put us in line with some of the biggest agencies in Scotland.

“We’re aiming to challenge some of the big agencies in the Central Belt.

Nial Chapman from Altar and Chris George from Denvir.

“The attraction of acquisitions is it gives you quick growth with high quality people.”

Denvir Marketing’s clients include Forth Ports, Morris and Spottiswood and MacB.

Chris George, managing director of Denvir, said: “Joining forces with Altar is an exciting step forward for Denvir and our clients.

“Our team, combined with Altar’s expertise and resources, will help deliver even greater value and creativity.

“We’ve built our agency on a foundation of collaboration and a relentless commitment to our clients’ success, and this partnership strengthens our ability to help them achieve their business goals.”

