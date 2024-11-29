Perthshire fashion designer launches new collection in Paris

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perthshire fashion designer launches new collection in Paris

Nadia Alexander, who owns Oliami in Auchterarder, was in the French capital showcasing her new range.

By Paul Malik
Oliami owner Nadia Alexander Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Oliami owner Nadia Alexander Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

An Auchterarder fashion mogul who launched one of Scotland’s first “flock-to-frock” lines has unveiled her prestigious new wool range at a glitzy event in Paris.

Nadia Alexander debuted her Mause collection at the British embassy on Thursday.

This year has followed a French thread for her business after she fitted Team GB athletes for the Paris 2024 closing ceremony in the summer.

Nadia owns a number of textile and luxury fashion businesses, including Alexander Manufacturing.

And in Auchterarder she runs Oliami, an independent retail shop on the town’s High Street.

Paris launch for Perthshire fashion range

French demand for Scottish goods, in particular textiles like wool, has soared in recent years.

Figures show France imported more than £1.1 billion of food and drink and over £71 million of textiles from Scotland in 2023.

Nadia’s line was showcased at a special St Andrew’s Day event in Paris, alongside a number of other Scottish businesses.

A kilt dress from Nadia Alexander’s Mause collection. Image: Supplied

Co-hosted by deputy first minister Kate Forbes and the UK’s ambassador, the reception looked to introduce new Scottish products to the French market.

Nadia said: “We are thrilled to introduce the Mause Collection at the St Andrew’s Day Reception in Paris.

“This collection is a testament to our family’s deep-rooted heritage in farming and our commitment to Scottish craftsmanship.

“It’s a true collaboration with nature, designed with respect for the land and made to last.

“At Alexander Manufacturing, we proudly showcase a product representing tradition and innovation, moving towards a fully sustainable, circular economy.”

Auchterarder fashion on show

The Mause collection is sourced from Blue Faced Leicester and Texel wool reared on UK farms.

Blue Faced Leicester wool is renowned for its softness while Texel wool adds a distinctive loft and texture, resulting in fabrics that combine durability and comfort.

Nadia’s range consists of tailored garments like jackets and kilts.

For the Olympic closing ceremony, Nadia used more than 40,000 meters of cloth to tailor 532 suits, made bespoke for each athlete.

Team GB canoeist Kimberley Woods having her suit tailored by Nadia Alexander. Image: Sam Mellish

The Auchterarder business owner prides herself on “flock to frock” sustainability, and is possibly one of the country’s only fashion designers with their own farm.

Thursday’s event was co-organised by Scottish Development International (SDI) and the Scottish Government.

It saw 350 guests from the business, cultural, and political communities under the theme “une symphonie Franco-Ecossaise” — a French-Scottish symphony.

Conversation