Perthshire fashion designer launches new collection in Paris

An Auchterarder fashion mogul who launched one of Scotland’s first “flock-to-frock” lines has unveiled her prestigious new wool range at a glitzy event in Paris.

Nadia Alexander debuted her Mause collection at the British embassy on Thursday.

This year has followed a French thread for her business after she fitted Team GB athletes for the Paris 2024 closing ceremony in the summer.

Nadia owns a number of textile and luxury fashion businesses, including Alexander Manufacturing.

And in Auchterarder she runs Oliami, an independent retail shop on the town’s High Street.

Paris launch for Perthshire fashion range

French demand for Scottish goods, in particular textiles like wool, has soared in recent years.

Figures show France imported more than £1.1 billion of food and drink and over £71 million of textiles from Scotland in 2023.

Nadia’s line was showcased at a special St Andrew’s Day event in Paris, alongside a number of other Scottish businesses.

Co-hosted by deputy first minister Kate Forbes and the UK’s ambassador, the reception looked to introduce new Scottish products to the French market.

Nadia said: “We are thrilled to introduce the Mause Collection at the St Andrew’s Day Reception in Paris.

“This collection is a testament to our family’s deep-rooted heritage in farming and our commitment to Scottish craftsmanship.

“It’s a true collaboration with nature, designed with respect for the land and made to last.

“At Alexander Manufacturing, we proudly showcase a product representing tradition and innovation, moving towards a fully sustainable, circular economy.”

Auchterarder fashion on show

The Mause collection is sourced from Blue Faced Leicester and Texel wool reared on UK farms.

Blue Faced Leicester wool is renowned for its softness while Texel wool adds a distinctive loft and texture, resulting in fabrics that combine durability and comfort.

Nadia’s range consists of tailored garments like jackets and kilts.

For the Olympic closing ceremony, Nadia used more than 40,000 meters of cloth to tailor 532 suits, made bespoke for each athlete.

The Auchterarder business owner prides herself on “flock to frock” sustainability, and is possibly one of the country’s only fashion designers with their own farm.

Thursday’s event was co-organised by Scottish Development International (SDI) and the Scottish Government.

It saw 350 guests from the business, cultural, and political communities under the theme “une symphonie Franco-Ecossaise” — a French-Scottish symphony.