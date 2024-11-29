New Dundee accident repair centre as Perth bodyshop closes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

New Dundee accident repair centre as Perth bodyshop closes

The firm said it has made a major investment in state-of-the-art technology.

By Rob McLaren
Inside the new Dundee accident repair centre operated by FMG Repair Services.
Inside the new Dundee accident repair centre operated by FMG Repair Services.

A new accident repair centre has opened in Dundee, with the firm’s Perth bodyshop closing.

FMG Repair Services has opened in part of the former Ravensby Glass building in Fowler Road.

The firm, which operates nationwide, said the new site will strengthen repair capacity throughout Tayside and Fife.

Staff from its bodyshop in Strathtay Road, Perth, have transferred to Dundee.

Ravensby Glass has split its former premises into smaller units.

Dundee accident repair centre offering

Paul Wrigglesworth, managing director at FMG Repair Services, said the Dundee site was the latest in the firm’s ambitious investment plans.

He said: “We’re delighted to launch another new facility and bring additional repair capacity to the Dundee area.

“Our new sites are designed to align with key industry developments whilst satisfying the specific demands of the local area.

Ravensby Glass has moved its operations and split its former building into units for rent. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson

“We offer fast, efficient and future-proof repair solutions for all modern vehicles and fuel types.

“Our extensive development phase at the Dundee site has resulted in an inspiring, state-of-the-art environment to bring the Perth team back together. It’s a fantastic asset for attracting new talent.

“As well as ongoing training for vehicle technicians, the entire Dundee team have completed customer service and continuous mobility training to ensure we deliver an outstanding experience to customers.”

Investment in Dundee

He said the West Pitkerro Industrial Estate site has undergone an extensive development programme to install state-of-the-art vehicle repair technology and equipment.

At 21,000 sq ft, the bodyshop has specialist capability to repair standard vehicles and light commercial vehicles.

This includes large ramps, repair booths and specialist jigs designed for longer and heavier vans. It also has standard bays, jigs and scissor lifts.

Equipment on-site includes the latest ADAS repair technology and the ability for plastic repair and cosmetic aluminium repair on all types of vehicles including EV and hybrid.

FMG Repair Services employs more than 1,700 staff across the UK. It has the capability to repair in excess of 100,000 vehicles per annum.

More from Business

Brassica
Council looking to quadruple rent at Dundee Waterfront site of failed restaurant
10
Oliami owner Nadia Alexander Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perthshire fashion designer launches new collection in Paris
Gin Bothy owner Kim Cameron with her new whisky made in her new Glen Prosen distillery. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Gin Bothy owner on opening new Angus distillery and starting whisky production
Millions of pounds will be invested at Crieff Hydro.
Crieff Hydro reveals multi-million-pound investment plans
Frasers is moving into the former Debehams unit at the Overgate Shopping Centre in Dundee.
Shops sign new Overgate leases ahead of Frasers opening
2
Yatter CEO Gavin Bell. Image: Yatter
Kinross marketing boss on handling millions of pounds and selling firm aged 30
Jake Molloy continues to participate in the climate change debate, with a particular interest in how to deliver a just transition for workers and society.
Dundee man on how death of colleague inspired mission to save North Sea lives
Smooth Clinic director Karla Rae. Image: FSB Scotland
How Fife mum went from job hopping to hair removal specialist
Director Steven Dewar taking bids at the Curr and Dewar auction.
Dundee auction house Curr & Dewar boss on its 160 years of history
Helen Marnie has toured the world as the lead singer of Ladytron - now she's started a business in Montrose. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
EXCLUSIVE: Pop star who tours the world opens Angus coffee shop

Conversation