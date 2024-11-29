New Dundee accident repair centre as Perth bodyshop closes

A new accident repair centre has opened in Dundee, with the firm’s Perth bodyshop closing.

FMG Repair Services has opened in part of the former Ravensby Glass building in Fowler Road.

The firm, which operates nationwide, said the new site will strengthen repair capacity throughout Tayside and Fife.

Staff from its bodyshop in Strathtay Road, Perth, have transferred to Dundee.

Ravensby Glass has split its former premises into smaller units.

Dundee accident repair centre offering

Paul Wrigglesworth, managing director at FMG Repair Services, said the Dundee site was the latest in the firm’s ambitious investment plans.

He said: “We’re delighted to launch another new facility and bring additional repair capacity to the Dundee area.

“Our new sites are designed to align with key industry developments whilst satisfying the specific demands of the local area.

“We offer fast, efficient and future-proof repair solutions for all modern vehicles and fuel types.

“Our extensive development phase at the Dundee site has resulted in an inspiring, state-of-the-art environment to bring the Perth team back together. It’s a fantastic asset for attracting new talent.

“As well as ongoing training for vehicle technicians, the entire Dundee team have completed customer service and continuous mobility training to ensure we deliver an outstanding experience to customers.”

Investment in Dundee

He said the West Pitkerro Industrial Estate site has undergone an extensive development programme to install state-of-the-art vehicle repair technology and equipment.

At 21,000 sq ft, the bodyshop has specialist capability to repair standard vehicles and light commercial vehicles.

This includes large ramps, repair booths and specialist jigs designed for longer and heavier vans. It also has standard bays, jigs and scissor lifts.

Equipment on-site includes the latest ADAS repair technology and the ability for plastic repair and cosmetic aluminium repair on all types of vehicles including EV and hybrid.

FMG Repair Services employs more than 1,700 staff across the UK. It has the capability to repair in excess of 100,000 vehicles per annum.