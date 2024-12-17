Former Dundee traffic warden on his journey to become an undertaker

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Business

Former Dundee traffic warden on his journey to become an undertaker

Conar Fleming swapped traffic management for funeral care after joining Affertons.

By Paul Malik
Conar Fleming is relishing his new role as a trainee undertaker at Affertons. Image: Alan Richardson/PixAR
Conar Fleming is relishing his new role as a trainee undertaker at Affertons. Image: Alan Richardson/PixAR

A Dundee traffic warden has swapped traffic management for funeral care after joining Affertons as a trainee undertaker.

The company has expanded its presence in the city in 2024, opening a new branch in Fintry.

Another new recruit, Leanne Taylor, has joined the firm from Co-Op Funeral care in an administration role.

It marks continued growth for Affertons, who now operate funeral parlours in Dundee — on Strathmartine Road and their new premises at 69c Fintry Road.

Traffic warden to undertaker

Conar is learning his new trade after working as a traffic warden in the city.

He worked for more than two years ensuring the smooth flow of traffic throughout the city, patrolling streets and car parks and advising the public on parking rules and facilities.

But he jumped at the chance to change his own career route after an opportunity to become a trainee undertaker was made available.

“The two jobs are night and day,” he said.

“I am incredibly lucky to have been given the opportunity to join this industry and learn new skills.

“Both jobs are dealing with people but they couldn’t be more different.

“What I like about Affertons is that we are doing everything we possibly can to help people at one of the most difficult times of their life.

“We’ve got a lot to learn but the guys at Affertons are slowly and patiently taking us through everything one step at a time and we are gradually learning that there is a lot more to  the job than one might envisage.”

And Leanne joins the Affertons team with eight years experience in the industry.

Leanne Taylor has taken on a new role with Affertons Funeral Care Dundee. Image: Alan Richardson/PixAR

She added: “I know the industry well, but I think working at Affertons is much more personal.

“We can tailor what we do to whatever the families want and we get to see the whole process through.

“Having those personal connections in what feels like a less corporate company makes a real difference to us and those who turn to us in their time of need.”

Lead by funeral directors Paul Craigie and Ronnie Robb, the new starts will be guided through every element of Affertons funeral care arrangements.

Affertons jute coffins

Affertons has provided funeral services in Dundee since 2013, priding themselves as a trusted and caring business with a commitment to “going the extra mile” for families as they deal with their own emotions during the most awful of times.

And earlier this year Affertons unveiled their new jute coffins in a nod to Dundee’s industrial heritage.

The new coffins are designed to have minimal environmental impact and can be used in woodland burials as well as traditional grave ceremonies and in crematoria.

