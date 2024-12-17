Former Dundee traffic warden on his journey to become an undertaker

A Dundee traffic warden has swapped traffic management for funeral care after joining Affertons as a trainee undertaker.

The company has expanded its presence in the city in 2024, opening a new branch in Fintry.

Another new recruit, Leanne Taylor, has joined the firm from Co-Op Funeral care in an administration role.

It marks continued growth for Affertons, who now operate funeral parlours in Dundee — on Strathmartine Road and their new premises at 69c Fintry Road.

Traffic warden to undertaker

Conar is learning his new trade after working as a traffic warden in the city.

He worked for more than two years ensuring the smooth flow of traffic throughout the city, patrolling streets and car parks and advising the public on parking rules and facilities.

But he jumped at the chance to change his own career route after an opportunity to become a trainee undertaker was made available.

“The two jobs are night and day,” he said.

“I am incredibly lucky to have been given the opportunity to join this industry and learn new skills.

“Both jobs are dealing with people but they couldn’t be more different.

“What I like about Affertons is that we are doing everything we possibly can to help people at one of the most difficult times of their life.

“We’ve got a lot to learn but the guys at Affertons are slowly and patiently taking us through everything one step at a time and we are gradually learning that there is a lot more to the job than one might envisage.”

And Leanne joins the Affertons team with eight years experience in the industry.

She added: “I know the industry well, but I think working at Affertons is much more personal.

“We can tailor what we do to whatever the families want and we get to see the whole process through.

“Having those personal connections in what feels like a less corporate company makes a real difference to us and those who turn to us in their time of need.”

Lead by funeral directors Paul Craigie and Ronnie Robb, the new starts will be guided through every element of Affertons funeral care arrangements.

Affertons jute coffins

Affertons has provided funeral services in Dundee since 2013, priding themselves as a trusted and caring business with a commitment to “going the extra mile” for families as they deal with their own emotions during the most awful of times.

And earlier this year Affertons unveiled their new jute coffins in a nod to Dundee’s industrial heritage.

The new coffins are designed to have minimal environmental impact and can be used in woodland burials as well as traditional grave ceremonies and in crematoria.