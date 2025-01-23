Growing civil engineering firm opens new Perth office

A Scottish civil engineering firm has announced a major jobs boost as it opens a new office in Perth.

Story Scotland has launched a new division to deliver “innovative and efficient civil engineering solutions” for energy customers across Scotland.

The move will see 100 new roles created across the Fair City, Blantyre and other Scottish sites over the next five years.

It comes in response to the growing demand for sustainable infrastructure and energy services.

Another office is set to open in Inverness in the next 12-18 months as the business establishes itself as a “key player” in Scotland’s transition to net zero.

Story Scotland Perth

The Story Energy division will be led by Alan Boyle, who brings over 30 years of industry experience to the role, including extensive expertise in sector diversification and sustainable business growth.

He said: “Story Scotland has a well-earned reputation as the transportation contractor of choice in Scotland.

“I intend to build on this by leveraging the strength of the Story brand and our capabilities to help support Scotland reach its net zero ambitions.

“Our investment in this sector is over a 10 year horizon, and we are in this for the long haul.

“By taking a collaborative, customer-first approach and empowering our team to be the best they can be, I believe we can make this vision a reality.”

The new Perth office at Inveralmond Business Centre, Auld Bond Road, will provide opportunities for graduates, apprentices, trainees, and career changers.

Since Story Scotland was founded in 2014 it has since delivered more than 500 projects, including the Ravenscraig railway bridge installation and Invercoe Bridge replacement.

It currently employs over 230 colleagues with a company motto of ‘doing it right’.

The team is already working on a range of critical engineering projects, including battery energy storage systems (BESS), pumped hydro, ground-mounted solar PV, windfarm infrastructure, and hydro maintenance.

John MacArthur, managing director of Story Scotland, added: “The work we are doing now will support the decarbonisation of Scotland’s grid and drive lasting change for the better.”