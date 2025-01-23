Growing civil engineering firm opens new Perth office

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Growing civil engineering firm opens new Perth office

Story Scotland announced 100 new jobs would be created as part of it new 'Net Zero' energy division.

By Kirsten Johnson
Alan Boyle will lead the new energy division, which has offices in Perth. Image: Story Scotland
Alan Boyle will lead the new energy division, which has offices in Perth. Image: Story Scotland

A Scottish civil engineering firm has announced a major jobs boost as it opens a new office in Perth.

Story Scotland has launched a new division to deliver “innovative and efficient civil engineering solutions” for energy customers across Scotland.

The move will see 100 new roles created across the Fair City, Blantyre and other Scottish sites over the next five years.

It comes in response to the growing demand for sustainable infrastructure and energy services.

Another office is set to open in Inverness in the next 12-18 months as the business establishes itself as a “key player” in Scotland’s transition to net zero.

Story Scotland Perth

The Story Energy division will be led by Alan Boyle, who brings over 30 years of industry experience to the role, including extensive expertise in sector diversification and sustainable business growth.

He said: “Story Scotland has a well-earned reputation as the transportation contractor of choice in Scotland.

“I intend to build on this by leveraging the strength of the Story brand and our capabilities to help support Scotland reach its net zero ambitions.

“Our investment in this sector is over a 10 year horizon, and we are in this for the long haul.

“By taking a collaborative, customer-first approach and empowering our team to be the best they can be, I believe we can make this vision a reality.”

The new Perth office at Inveralmond Business Centre, Auld Bond Road, will provide opportunities for graduates, apprentices, trainees, and career changers.

Since Story Scotland was founded in 2014 it has since delivered more than 500 projects, including the Ravenscraig railway bridge installation and Invercoe Bridge replacement.

It currently employs over 230 colleagues with a company motto of ‘doing it right’.

The team is already working on a range of critical engineering projects, including battery energy storage systems (BESS), pumped hydro, ground-mounted solar PV, windfarm infrastructure, and hydro maintenance.

John MacArthur, managing director of Story Scotland, added: “The work we are doing now will support the decarbonisation of Scotland’s grid and drive lasting change for the better.”

