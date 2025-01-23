Who are the new owners of Perth’s Bulldog Frog café – and how is the food?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Who are the new owners of Perth’s Bulldog Frog café – and how is the food?

As much-loved Perth café The Bulldog Frog begins a fresh chapter under new ownership, I went along to see how Karol and Dominik are settling in.

New owners Karol Pruszak (R) and chef Dominik Kalinowski outside The Bulldog Frog in Perth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
New owners Karol Pruszak (R) and chef Dominik Kalinowski outside The Bulldog Frog in Perth. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Rachel Mcconachie

In the centre of Perth, The Bulldog Frog Café has long been a beloved local hotspot, known for its vibrant atmosphere, dog-friendly ethos, and hearty offerings.

Late last year, the café entered a new chapter under the ownership of Karol Pruszak and Chef Dominik Kalinowski, two Polish natives who have called the Fair City home for two decades.

The duo officially took the reins on December 1, diving headfirst into the festive season with optimism and ambition.

“We were a bit worried January would be quiet,” admits Karol, “And wanted to make the most of a busy December.”

The interior won’t be changing much under the new owners. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“But it hasn’t really stopped, the regulars have kept us busy.”

I visited on a Friday morning and although it was quiet when I arrived, by midday, the place was humming with laughter, banter, and the tantalising smell of cooking.

A café full of personality

Walking into The Bulldog Frog is like stepping into a kaleidoscope of colour and cheer.

From the playful bulldog-themed décor to the rustic yet impeccably clean interior, the café exudes warmth.

Friendly banter flows effortlessly between staff and customers, making everyone feel like part of the family.

Karol Pruszak (L) and Dominik Kalinowski were keen to work for themselves at The Bulldog Frog was the perfect fit. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

This vibrancy is mirrored in the menu, which bursts with bold flavours and generous portions.

This convivial atmosphere was one of the many reasons Karol and Dominik were drawn to the café.

“The previous owners wanted to ensure the café’s legacy would remain intact,” Karol explains. “We were happy to honour that because it’s such a special place for the community.”

The journey to Perth

Growing up in Poland, Chef Dominik’s initial foray into the culinary world was working at a pizza shop. Seeking new opportunities, he moved to England, where he began as a kitchen porter in a high-end Italian restaurant in Sevenoaks.

There, under the mentorship of a talented chef-owner, Dominik honed his skills and rose to the position of sous chef.

“Starting as a KP taught me everything,” Dominik reflects. “It’s the best way to learn all aspects of the kitchen.”

Chef Dominik at work in the kitchen. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Eventually, the demanding nature of the industry prompted him to seek a better work-life balance and he took a job at Howie’s Bistro in Perth.

Dominik then moved to the French restaurant Breizh, where he quickly advanced to head chef and most recently he was head chef at Café Tabou.

Dominik’s extensive culinary background is evident in the café’s offerings. The Bulldog Frog’s menu celebrates street food with a creative twist, from loaded fries to hearty burgers, all made fresh daily.

“We will be making some small changes to the menu soon, just adding some item,” Dominik says. “But it’ll be the same great atmosphere, we just want to reach a wider audience with our food.”

Working for themselves

Karol, whose background includes a BA in Visual Communications and a role as a team leader at Dover Fueling Solutions, was eager to step away from corporate life.

Long commutes to Dundee had taken their toll, and he craved the fulfilment of working for himself.

“I had been commuting from Perth to Dundee for a long time and was finding a management job quite stressful,” says Karol. “I really wanted to do something for myself.”

Karol Pruszak (L) and Dominik want to retain the welcoming atmosphere at the popular café. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

His connection with Dominik, forged through family ties, proved to be the catalyst for their venture.

“We’d talked about doing something together before,” Karol recalls. “When the opportunity to buy The Bulldog Frog came up, it felt like the perfect fit.”

Within a week of meeting the previous owners, the deal was sealed.

Karol’s design expertise is already making its mark. He’s reimagining the menu’s visual style and working on subtle updates to the café’s aesthetics.

Meanwhile, Dominik is tweaking the menu to broaden its appeal while staying true to the café’s roots.

Plans for the future include extended hours, live music in the summer, and daily specials like overnight smoked brisket or steak nights.

Warm welcome for dogs and families

The Bulldog Frog isn’t just a café, it’s a community hub where everyone – from solo diners looking for a friendly chat to families with kids and dogs – feels welcome.

I noticed that the team know a lot about the regulars, who they are and what’s going on in their lives. The staff’s attentiveness to individual needs sets the café apart.

They’re even familiar with the local dogs – some of whom stop in their tracks while passing the café as they know they’ll get a sausage if they go in.

One family, for example, prefers a certain type of music, so it is switched on their arrival. As they aim to make customers feel at home.

The Bulldog Frog in Perth.
The Bulldog Frog. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“We want everyone to feel comfortable,” Karol emphasises. “This is a family place in every sense of the word.”

While they have no plans to introduce alcohol – believing it would alter the café’s inclusive atmosphere – they’re exploring options to bring their offerings to a wider audience.

A Just Eat partnership is in the works, catering to those who prefer to enjoy The Bulldog Frog’s delights from home.

“Perth doesn’t need another pub and we are very family and dog-friendly and if you add alcohol into that mix, it changes everything,” says Karol.

The Vegetarian breakfast. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Taste Test

I chose to try the veggie breakfast (£10.50), where perfectly cooked spinach stole the show with its velvety texture and impeccable seasoning.

The plate was full but not over the top and everything was delicious, perfectly hot and very filling.

The Wagu Burger and Fries with BBQ Sauce. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

The burger stacker (£14.98), piled high with juicy patties, crispy bacon, and fresh salad, was a feast, especially when accompanied by a pile of deliciously seasoned crunchy fries.

DIY loaded fries with Cajun seasoning, crispy chicken and jalapenos. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Then there are the spectacular loaded DIY fries (£9.98), a customisable dish that I challenge one person to finish alone.

A dish for sharing

I chose Cajun seasoning, crispy chicken, mozzarella, chipotle sauce, and jalapeños. It was very spicy, so not for the faint-hearted, but every element was fresh and delicious.

“The portions are big,” Karol says with a smile. “My favourite here is the triple stacker burger or the breakfast wrap – they really fuel you up and are great to eat on the go.”

Beyond the joy of running a successful business, has the café has given Karol and Dominik the quality of life they sought?

“We’re happy,” Dominik says. “We get to do what we love and spend time with our families. What more could you ask for?”

Information

Address: 1 South Methven Street, Perth

Tel: 07862 800295

Website:

https://www.facebook.com/thebulldogfrog

Dog Friendly: Yes

Accessible: Yes

Gluten Free and Vegan Options: No

More from Food & Drink

Where is your favourite fish and chips?
5 of the best fish and chip shops in Dunfermline and West Fife
The Red Herring is Bridge of Allan's newest eatery. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
What is the food like at new Bridge of Allan restaurant The Red Herring?
A marquee on the grounds of Stirling County Rugby Football Club provides a venue for the festival. Image: Epicure Festival
Stirling craft beer and food festival prepares for bumper second year
Duncan McLachlan and Josh Whiteley at the new Ember food truck at Craigtoun Country Park.
Craigtoun Country Park welcomes a new culinary star as St Andrews chef fires up…
Cupar chef Al Roberto
Former drummer to open Italian small plate and wood-fired pizza restaurant in Cupar
Piotsa Pizza owners David Atkins and Alex Sorlei are waiting for the green light to open their new restaurant. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Take a first look inside new Stirling restaurant Piotsa Pizza
Calum Wardlaw at the pizza oven in Pizza Revolution, Broughty Ferry. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Broughty Ferry teenager Calum steps up to save the day as Pizza Revolution's star…
Where are the top 5 toilets in Dundee's cafes and restaurants?
The inside scoop on Dundee's top 5 toilets in cafes and restaurants
2
The Tayberry sign.
Dundee's Tayberry to be reopened by well-known restaurant boss
A selection of colourful Indian dishes at Karma Lake of Mentieth.
Curry and calm combine at Karma Hotel’s Indian feast by Lake of Menteith

Conversation