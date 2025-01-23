Who are the new owners of Perth’s Bulldog Frog café – and how is the food?

In the centre of Perth, The Bulldog Frog Café has long been a beloved local hotspot, known for its vibrant atmosphere, dog-friendly ethos, and hearty offerings.

Late last year, the café entered a new chapter under the ownership of Karol Pruszak and Chef Dominik Kalinowski, two Polish natives who have called the Fair City home for two decades.

The duo officially took the reins on December 1, diving headfirst into the festive season with optimism and ambition.

“We were a bit worried January would be quiet,” admits Karol, “And wanted to make the most of a busy December.”

“But it hasn’t really stopped, the regulars have kept us busy.”

I visited on a Friday morning and although it was quiet when I arrived, by midday, the place was humming with laughter, banter, and the tantalising smell of cooking.

A café full of personality

Walking into The Bulldog Frog is like stepping into a kaleidoscope of colour and cheer.

From the playful bulldog-themed décor to the rustic yet impeccably clean interior, the café exudes warmth.

Friendly banter flows effortlessly between staff and customers, making everyone feel like part of the family.

This vibrancy is mirrored in the menu, which bursts with bold flavours and generous portions.

This convivial atmosphere was one of the many reasons Karol and Dominik were drawn to the café.

“The previous owners wanted to ensure the café’s legacy would remain intact,” Karol explains. “We were happy to honour that because it’s such a special place for the community.”

The journey to Perth

Growing up in Poland, Chef Dominik’s initial foray into the culinary world was working at a pizza shop. Seeking new opportunities, he moved to England, where he began as a kitchen porter in a high-end Italian restaurant in Sevenoaks.

There, under the mentorship of a talented chef-owner, Dominik honed his skills and rose to the position of sous chef.

“Starting as a KP taught me everything,” Dominik reflects. “It’s the best way to learn all aspects of the kitchen.”

Eventually, the demanding nature of the industry prompted him to seek a better work-life balance and he took a job at Howie’s Bistro in Perth.

Dominik then moved to the French restaurant Breizh, where he quickly advanced to head chef and most recently he was head chef at Café Tabou.

Dominik’s extensive culinary background is evident in the café’s offerings. The Bulldog Frog’s menu celebrates street food with a creative twist, from loaded fries to hearty burgers, all made fresh daily.

“We will be making some small changes to the menu soon, just adding some item,” Dominik says. “But it’ll be the same great atmosphere, we just want to reach a wider audience with our food.”

Working for themselves

Karol, whose background includes a BA in Visual Communications and a role as a team leader at Dover Fueling Solutions, was eager to step away from corporate life.

Long commutes to Dundee had taken their toll, and he craved the fulfilment of working for himself.

“I had been commuting from Perth to Dundee for a long time and was finding a management job quite stressful,” says Karol. “I really wanted to do something for myself.”

His connection with Dominik, forged through family ties, proved to be the catalyst for their venture.

“We’d talked about doing something together before,” Karol recalls. “When the opportunity to buy The Bulldog Frog came up, it felt like the perfect fit.”

Within a week of meeting the previous owners, the deal was sealed.

Karol’s design expertise is already making its mark. He’s reimagining the menu’s visual style and working on subtle updates to the café’s aesthetics.

Meanwhile, Dominik is tweaking the menu to broaden its appeal while staying true to the café’s roots.

Plans for the future include extended hours, live music in the summer, and daily specials like overnight smoked brisket or steak nights.

Warm welcome for dogs and families

The Bulldog Frog isn’t just a café, it’s a community hub where everyone – from solo diners looking for a friendly chat to families with kids and dogs – feels welcome.

I noticed that the team know a lot about the regulars, who they are and what’s going on in their lives. The staff’s attentiveness to individual needs sets the café apart.

They’re even familiar with the local dogs – some of whom stop in their tracks while passing the café as they know they’ll get a sausage if they go in.

One family, for example, prefers a certain type of music, so it is switched on their arrival. As they aim to make customers feel at home.

“We want everyone to feel comfortable,” Karol emphasises. “This is a family place in every sense of the word.”

While they have no plans to introduce alcohol – believing it would alter the café’s inclusive atmosphere – they’re exploring options to bring their offerings to a wider audience.

A Just Eat partnership is in the works, catering to those who prefer to enjoy The Bulldog Frog’s delights from home.

“Perth doesn’t need another pub and we are very family and dog-friendly and if you add alcohol into that mix, it changes everything,” says Karol.

Taste Test

I chose to try the veggie breakfast (£10.50), where perfectly cooked spinach stole the show with its velvety texture and impeccable seasoning.

The plate was full but not over the top and everything was delicious, perfectly hot and very filling.

The burger stacker (£14.98), piled high with juicy patties, crispy bacon, and fresh salad, was a feast, especially when accompanied by a pile of deliciously seasoned crunchy fries.

Then there are the spectacular loaded DIY fries (£9.98), a customisable dish that I challenge one person to finish alone.

A dish for sharing

I chose Cajun seasoning, crispy chicken, mozzarella, chipotle sauce, and jalapeños. It was very spicy, so not for the faint-hearted, but every element was fresh and delicious.

“The portions are big,” Karol says with a smile. “My favourite here is the triple stacker burger or the breakfast wrap – they really fuel you up and are great to eat on the go.”

Beyond the joy of running a successful business, has the café has given Karol and Dominik the quality of life they sought?

“We’re happy,” Dominik says. “We get to do what we love and spend time with our families. What more could you ask for?”

Information

Address: 1 South Methven Street, Perth

Tel: 07862 800295

Website:

https://www.facebook.com/thebulldogfrog

Dog Friendly: Yes

Accessible: Yes

Gluten Free and Vegan Options: No