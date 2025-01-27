Morris Leslie: Profits fall at Perthshire plant hire giant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Business

Morris Leslie: Profits fall at Perthshire plant hire giant

The firm said there was lower activity in the construction sector due to political uncertainty.

By Rob McLaren
Morris Leslie, founder of Morris Leslie Plant Hire.
Perthshire plant hire giant Morris Leslie saw its profits dip after political uncertainty led to reduced construction sector activity last year.

Based at West Kinfauns, the group is one of the largest plant hire firms in Britain. It also has a property portfolio, runs auctions and a holiday lodge development.

Newly filed accounts for Morris Leslie Holdings Ltd show a small increase in revenue to £73.1m for the year ending April 30 2024, up from £72.5m in the 2023 financial year.

However, pre-tax profits fell from £12.4m in 2023 to £2.6m last year.

Impact on Morris Leslie profits

Group operations director Graham Ogilvie said the results reflected a global slump in construction activity.

Morris Leslie rents its fleet of machines in the UK but then sells them to clients all over the world.

“There’s been a downturn in the UK, Europe and America – it’s the cyclical nature of construction,” said Mr Ogilvie.

“If volumes are down there’s an oversupply in the market so prices come down and margins reduce. Finance costs were also up.

Morris Leslie group operations director Graham Ogilvie.

“Despite this climate, we continued to invest heavily to keep our modern fleet.”

Morris Leslie placed a £68m order with JCB last year.

The firm said political uncertainty had depressed construction activity last year.

However, Mr Ogilvie said there were signs of improvement in the marketplace.

He said: “Since June, confidence is slowly improving. There’s definite optimism and more new projects commencing in 2025.

“Our costs are increasing, the National Insurance changes in April will have an impact.  Ultimately, with all these increases, we have to become more efficient to absorb these costs.”

Morris Leslie has the UK’s most modern fleet of plant hire equipment. Image: Morris Leslie

He said that while Labour’s plans to build 1.5 million new homes would clearly be good for the sector, he doesn’t see this being straightforward.

He said: “Where does all the labour and resource come from to be able to allow that to happen?

“But I think there is undoubtedly increased demand and requirements for housing.”

Hunt for expansion opportunities

Last year was the 50th year of trading since the founding chairman Morris Leslie started trading in used equipment sales.

It now has more than 300 staff operating across 19 sites.

The business has expanded through acquisition in recent years and Mr Ogilvie said it continues to look for growth opportunities.

He said: “There’s continued consolidation in the marketplace due to the rising cost basis for smaller operators. We are still looking to expand our national offer.”

Conversation