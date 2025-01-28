All in the family as brothers scoop up Fife ice cream business

Brothers Lewis and Ross Hazel will become the fifth generation of ice cream makers to run St Andrews’ renowned Jannetta’s Gelateria after taking over the business from their parents.

Now in its 115th year, the iconic South Street shop has provided Italian-style ice cream, food and drink to scores of tourists, students, residents and visitors.

And Ross and Lewis will become the first brothers to run the shop since their ancestors Charlie and Bennett Jannetta Jr owned the company in the 1920s.

The pair both left St Andrews for a time, to study at university and take on jobs elsewhere.

Lewis even worked in a corporate role in Glasgow, but said he had missed the bustle of working with a busy family business.

Fifth generation take on Jannetta’s Gelateria

Ross and Lewis take over the business from their parents, Nicola and Owen Hazel, who have decided to step back from the day-to-day as they gradually retire.

The brothers recently appeared on popular TV show The Repair Shop, where their dilapidated ice cream cart was restored.

Lewis said: “We are very proud to be running the business as brothers, the first since Charlie and Bennett Jannetta Junior in the 1920s.

“Both Ross and I share the same passions as our generations of family and we hope to bring fresh and younger sets of eyes to Jannetta’s.

“The most important part of the business for us is the people who work with us. It is important that we connect with the team and develop their skills with us.

“Our upbringing meant we were always made aware of the importance of fresh, good quality ingredients, in fact it was engrained into us.

“The Italian recipes passed down over the years have remained true and we are constantly working on ideas for new ice cream flavours, especially ones that set us apart from others in the industry.”

Business Gateway help

Advisor Alasdair Busby said Business Gateway Fife had worked with Jannetta’s and the family for more than a decade.

He said: “It has been a real pleasure to have worked with Lewis and Ross’s dad and mum at Jannetta’s Gelateria for over ten years now.

“Business Gateway has provided strategic advice, expert help, support for digital improvements and guidance through Jannetta’s major expansion a few years ago.

“We facilitated guidance through Fife Council during Covid for covered external seating.

“And we are currently doing research on an online inventory management software. I’m delighted to be working with the 5th generation in this award-winning family.”