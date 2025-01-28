All in the family as brothers scoop up Fife ice cream business

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
All in the family as brothers scoop up Fife ice cream business

Brothers Lewis and Ross Hazel have taken on the running of Janetta's in St Andrews

By Paul Malik
Brothers Lewis and Ross Hazel, who will become the fifth generation of their family to run Jannetta's Gelateria in St Andrews. Image: Supplied.
Brothers Lewis and Ross Hazel will become the fifth generation of ice cream makers to run St Andrews’ renowned Jannetta’s Gelateria after taking over the business from their parents.

Now in its 115th year, the iconic South Street shop has provided Italian-style ice cream, food and drink to scores of tourists, students, residents and visitors.

And Ross and Lewis will become the first brothers to run the shop since their ancestors Charlie and Bennett Jannetta Jr owned the company in the 1920s.

The pair both left St Andrews for a time, to study at university and take on jobs elsewhere.

Lewis even worked in a corporate role in Glasgow, but said he had missed the bustle of working with a busy family business.

Fifth generation take on Jannetta’s Gelateria

Ross and Lewis take over the business from their parents, Nicola and Owen Hazel, who have decided to step back from the day-to-day as they gradually retire.

The brothers recently appeared on popular TV show The Repair Shop, where their dilapidated ice cream cart was restored. 

Lewis said: “We are very proud to be running the business as brothers, the first since Charlie and Bennett Jannetta Junior in the 1920s.

“Both Ross and I share the same passions as our generations of family and we hope to bring fresh and younger sets of eyes to Jannetta’s.

Lewis with mum Nicola and dad Owen. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“The most important part of the business for us is the people who work with us.  It is important that we connect with the team and develop their skills with us.

“Our upbringing meant we were always made aware of the importance of fresh, good quality ingredients, in fact it was engrained into us.

“The Italian recipes passed down over the years have remained true and we are constantly working on ideas for new ice cream flavours, especially ones that set us apart from others in the industry.”

Business Gateway help

Advisor Alasdair Busby said Business Gateway Fife had worked with Jannetta’s and the family for more than a decade.

He said: “It has been a real pleasure to have worked with Lewis and Ross’s dad and mum at Jannetta’s Gelateria for over ten years now.

“Business Gateway has provided strategic advice, expert help, support for digital improvements and guidance through Jannetta’s major expansion a few years ago.

“We facilitated guidance through Fife Council during Covid for covered external seating.

“And we are currently doing research on an online inventory management software.  I’m delighted to be working with the 5th generation in this award-winning family.”

