Business & Environment Business

Half-built Angus homes to be completed by company owned by former Hadden director

Work on the Abertay Housing Association development in Newtyle stalled after Perthshire's Hadden Construction went into administration.

By Paul Malik
The housing development in Newtyle, which is expected to be finished by April 2025. Image: Paul Malik/DC Thomson.
An affordable housing development in Newtyle left half-finished following the collapse of Perthshire firm Hadden Construction will be completed by spring — by a company owned by a former Hadden boss.

Arch Homes will complete work on 10 affordable houses in the Angus village, the construction of which was halted when Hadden Construction was placed in administration in September last year.

Abertay Housing Association, who are behind the project, confirmed to The Courier the development is expected to finish by the start of the financial year this April.

Arch Homes filings at Companies House, show that Jack Hadden, who was a director of Hadden Construction, was appointed as its sole director in October.

Scott Hadden, one of the founders of Hadden Construction, resigned as a director of Arch Homes on the same day.

Jack Hadden, Scott Hadden and Fiona Hadden are listed as persons with significant control of Arch Homes, each with a shareholding of more than 25%.

The Courier understands Arch Homes had contracted Hadden Construction to build the properties on their behalf.

Alvarez & Marsal were appointed as administrators for Hadden Construction in September 2024.

At the time, more than 66 jobs were lost and Hadden Construction had debts of more than £10 million, including £541,000 owed to Bank of Scotland and £2.4m to HMRC.

Around £2m owed to subcontractors would likely not be recovered, administrators published in their most recent report.

Affordable housing will be completed

Ten new one, two and three bedroomed semi-detached and cottage flat style homes were under construction when work stopped.

Hadden Construction was contracted to build the £1.95 million development in Newtyle, providing affordable homes on behalf of Abertay Housing Association.

The unfinished houses at the Newtyle Abertay Housing Association development in September 2024. Image: Paul Malik/DC Thomson.

They had been given a design and build contract to deliver the homes for Abertay Housing Association in April 2024.

And Abertay Housing Association chief executive Barry Moore confirmed to The Courier these should be finished, he expects, by this April.

Hadden administration

Hadden Construction was founded in 1992 by Scott Hadden, Ronnie Horne and Murray Stewart.

Alvarez & Marsal had been brought in by the firm in February 2024, seven months before being placed administration.

At that point their role was to “undertake a review of the financial position and options for the group”.

Most recently, their former headquarters has been listed for sale.

Its value was estimated at £710,000 in the company’s books but is being marketed for sale at £600,000.

Conversation