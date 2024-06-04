‘Maybe we could have done more’ – Gleneagles changes track with net zero emissions pledge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Maybe we could have done more’ – Gleneagles changes track with net zero emissions pledge

Gleneagles has committed to achieving net-zero emissions at its sites in Auchterader and Edinburgh by 2040, but how will the famous luxury brand achieve this?

Mo Mands is Gleneagles' first director of sustainability. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
By Finn Nixon

Gleneagles wants to be seen as playing ball when it comes to fighting the climate crisis.

It has set an aim of reaching net zero emissions by 2040.

To meet this target it must not be putting more greenhouse gases into the atmosphere than it takes out.

The managing director of Gleneagles, Conor O’Leary, is pushing for change.

“Hospitality has not been great (environmentally) and maybe Gleneagles could have done more,” he says.

“We were doing various initiatives, but bringing them together cohesively with an agreed target, direction and reasoning was where we felt we had a gap.”

Conor O’Leary is the managing director of Gleneagles. Image: Supplied by Gleneagles Marketing.

Gleneagles’ director of sustainability, Mo Mands, was appointed in December 2023.

She is confident the company has what it takes to reach net zero.

“We have committed to 2040. That’s five years ahead of the Scottish Government and 10 years ahead of the UK Government”, she says.

“Ultimately, that will help the Scottish and UK governments to deliver on their overall net zero targets.”

Conor says that hiring Mo “is the first piece of the jigsaw” in the net zero journey.

His organisation owns the 850-acre Gleneagles Estate, Gleneagles Hotel, the Gleneagles Townhouse in Edinburgh, 11 bars and restaurants, and three golf courses.

In April the Scottish Government received backlash after it cancelled its 2030 aim of reducing annual emissions by 75%.

It is still targeting reaching net zero emissions by 2045.

But is Gleneagles making a rod for its own back by setting a similarly ambitious aim?

How is Gleneagles using short-term 2030 targets to reach its overall net zero aim?

Gleneagles hopes to reach its 2040 target with the help of several shorter-term objectives.

It has been working with the Carbon Trust to establish a 2024 baseline to measure these against.

Reaching net zero by 2040 will require a 90% reduction of all of Gleneagles’ emissions.

Gleneagles has also targeted a 42% reduction by 2030 in emissions produced both directly and indirectly by its operations.

“That’s all the fuel we use for heat, electricity, and transport,” says Mo.

“Seventy per cent (of emissions) is heating our building, 25% is electricity, and 5% is the fuel we use for our cars.”

Gleneagles Hotel in Auchterarder. Image: Supplied by Gleneagles Marketing.

The Gleneagles Hotel already uses 100% renewable electricity. All of its golf buggies and two estate vehicles also run on electricity.

“We’ve got LED lighting installed throughout and sensors and timers to help us to minimise our impact,” explains Mo.

“We’re looking at lots of different options because there is not one silver bullet.”

The remaining emissions are those Gleneagles is not responsible for, but that are produced when it uses produce from elsewhere.

Food production emissions are an obvious example of this.

By 2030, Gleneagles hopes to reduce these by 25% and food waste by 60%.

“Food production and consumption is believed to be responsible for a third of global emissions. And food waste in isolation is about 8-10% of global emissions,” says Mo.

“Prioritising local and seasonal producers and suppliers is a good step.

“From the autumn we will have this new tool that will help us measure the carbon footprint of our menu.”

How will Gleneagles tackle high-polluting travel methods used by its visitors?

Motorists and overseas visitors to the Gleneagles Estate can have a significant carbon footprint.

There are the golfers, high-spending spectators and tourists who fly by commercial or even private jets to Scotland.

“We’re aware that there is air travel, but it’s not something that we encourage or plan,” says Conor.

The PGA Centenary Course at Gleneagles is one of the most famous golf courses in Scotland. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

“Train is our recommended way to get here because once you’re here you don’t need a car anyway.

“We’ve tried to make sure they’ve been about bringing our people in through trains and park and rides.”

In her former role as Highland Water’s head of sustainability, Mo helped deliver a rail freight link at Blackford.

“Whenever anyone calls up to stay at Gleneagles we always ask them how they are travelling,” she says.

“We promote Gleneagles train station because rail is one of the most sustainable ways to travel.

“Journeys to and from Gleneagles train station have increased by just under 30% in the last year.

“We’ve got really good infrastructure in terms of charging for electric vehicles, so when our guests stay we can help them reduce their carbon footprint.”

A multi-million pound irrigation system has also been installed underneath the PGA Centenary Course.

Gleneagles says this has reduced power consumption and water use on the course by up to 30%.

It has also developed a partnership with the Forth Rivers Trust to map natural habitats and species on its estate.

What happens if Gleneagles fails to meet its 2040 net zero target?

Memories can often be short when it comes to mission statements and long-term environmental ambitions.

However, missing its 2040 target would – to a certain extent – cause reputational damage.

The Laich Loch on the Gleneagles Estate. Image: Supplied by Gleneagles Marketing.

“Our planet is facing an environmental crisis,” says Mo.

“The latest science is clear that we need to reduce emissions at the pace and scale needed to avoid the worse impacts of climate change.

“We need to focus on the future, double our efforts, and really try protect that for future generations.

“We have a long way to go over the next 16 years. But we’re at the start of our journey and we’re very proud to be on that journey.”

