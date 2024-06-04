Are Dundee motorists risking fines as LEZ changes city driving?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Environment

Are Dundee motorists risking fines as LEZ changes city driving?

How many motorists risked fines by entering the city centre in vehicles that don't comply with new Low Emission Zone restrictions?

Dundee LEZ
Fines will start at £60 for breaches of the LEZ. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Finn Nixon

It seems most Dundee motorists are abiding to the rules when it comes to the city’s new emissions restrictions.

A Low Emission Zone (LEZ) became legally enforceable in the city last Thursday.

Dundee City Council’s LEZ impact assessment estimates that 12% of cars are now banned from the city centre.

Drivers using that small minority of cars now risk receiving £60 fines for entering the LEZ, which encompasses the city centre area within the A990 Inner Ring Road.

This will be reduced to £30 if paid within 14 days, while the Wellgate Centre, West Marketgait and Bell Street car parks (the latter is closed for the next year and a half) are exempt.

The scheme targets older diesel and petrol vehicles that contribute most to rising carbon emissions and air pollution.

It has proved a point of contention amongst business owners and other city centre users, who are concerned about the impact it will have.

Short sample shows most motorists following rules

Between 11am and 12pm on Monday, we monitored vehicles entering the southern boundary of the LEZ near Yeoman Shore.

During this hour, 42 vehicles turned off the busy A991 and passed over the green LEZ markings on Dock Street.

We checked each of these against the low emissions Scotland vehicle checker.

Only one of these vehicles was non-compliant with the new restrictions, while several taxis and private cars were electric hybrids.

One of the rule breakers was a diesel Volkswagen Polo.

The Dock Street boundary of Dundee’s Low Emission Zone near Yeoman Shore. Image: Finn Nixon/DC Thomson.

Motorists need to ensure their diesel or petrol vehicles meet Euro 6 emissions standards to avoid financial penalties.

Essentially, this means any vehicle registered before 2015 and most petrol vehicles older than 2006 are at risk.

This means the vast majority of the vehicles that we counted could enter the city centre freely, with many parking at the Yeoman Shore car park.

Several of these were electric hybrid cars and a diesel Xplore Dundee coach arriving from Edinburgh Airport was also compliant.

From this small sample taken by The Courier, it seems that most motorists are following the rules.

How have readers been reacting to the Dundee LEZ restrictions?

A week before the Dundee LEZ’s two-year grace period came to an end, the Scottish transport minister also visit the Yeoman Shore area.

Fiona Hyslop suggested defended the scheme and claimed it would “encourage more people” into the city centre.

Air pollution campaigners and heath experts believe the Dundee LEZ will improve air quality and therefore, health.

Professor Jill Belch from the University of Dundee’s School of Medicine is among them.

“I’m thrilled to see the LEZ being introduced”, she says.

Professor Jill Belch on Dundee Seagate, an area that has suffered from high pollution levels.

“We looked at high pollution within hospital admissions. For adults and children, there were much higher admissions to hospital on days where there was high pollution.

“If people want to drive in it, they’re going to have to change their car.”

Motorists and environmentally minded readers of The Courier have also been having their say since the Dundee LEZ fines were imposed at the end of last month.

Gregor McIntosh said: “Dundee should go further and ban cars entirely from the city centre.

“That will make people travel by other means and thus more money will go to it. Walking, cycling, buses.

Meanwhile, another reader shared their concerns that the LEZ would “get slowly expanded over the next few years”.

Another responded: “We can only hope. Clean air is good.”

Conversation