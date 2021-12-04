Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Omicron – what’s in a name?

By Steve Finan
December 4 2021, 7.00am
I listened, incredulously, this week as a member of the daytime TV chatterati complained that naming the newest strain of Covid-19 “Omicron” was a mistake, as “science fiction-sounding names just scare people”.

Omicron isn’t taken from science fiction, it is the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet – which has been around since the ninth century BC.

How did this woman secure a job on television, a job that requires her to comment on breaking news, with such a level of ignorance? And if she didn’t know, why didn’t she look it up?

Sadly, miscommunication, misinformation, and displays of ignorance have been widespread during the pandemic.

“Omicron” is used as a label for the new strain of the virus firstly because the World Health Organisation want to attach short, memorable titles so we all instantly know what we are talking about. That’s a good idea.

But it isn’t, I suspect, the only factor. Another reason for attaching Greek letters might be because some people want to lash out in their anger and fear. They are looking for someone to blame.

Jewish minorities were persecuted during the spread of the Black Death in the 14th Century. They were said to have poisoned drinking wells. The fact that they got the plague in similar numbers to everyone else doesn’t seem to have mattered

In 1919, Spanish people were made scapegoats for what we called Spanish flu, which didn’t originate in Spain.

The Delta variant of Covid-19 was first detected in India. The Omicron variant was discovered in Botswana.

It is a sad thing to say, but I fear there are uneducated people who might blame these countries because a virus mutation was detected there.

That makes no sense. What does a virus know of human political lines on a map?

We wouldn’t do this in the UK, surely? We are educated and sophisticated. We have access to reliable information. We understand that new strains of this terrible virus being detected early, by vigilant testing around the world, is a very good thing. It helps keep us all safe.

On the other hand, in 2000 a house in South Wales was spray-painted “paedo”, leading the occupant to hurriedly move out.

She was a doctor. A paediatrician. The under-cover-of-darkness graffiti attackers were so hard of thinking that they didn’t understand the chasm of difference between a paediatrician and a paedophile.

People who do not have a competent grasp of language are dangerous.

 

 

Word of the week

Covid (noun)

A unit of measurement formerly used in India, varying from 14 to 36 inches. EG: “If you can find ‘covid’ used this way these days, I’d be impressed!”

Read the latest Oh my word! every Saturday in The Courier. Contact me at sfinan@dctmedia.co.uk