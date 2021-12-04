Omicron – what’s in a name?

An error occurred. Please try again.

I listened, incredulously, this week as a member of the daytime TV chatterati complained that naming the newest strain of Covid-19 “Omicron” was a mistake, as “science fiction-sounding names just scare people”.

Omicron isn’t taken from science fiction, it is the 15th letter of the Greek alphabet – which has been around since the ninth century BC.

How did this woman secure a job on television, a job that requires her to comment on breaking news, with such a level of ignorance? And if she didn’t know, why didn’t she look it up?

Sadly, miscommunication, misinformation, and displays of ignorance have been widespread during the pandemic.

“Omicron” is used as a label for the new strain of the virus firstly because the World Health Organisation want to attach short, memorable titles so we all instantly know what we are talking about. That’s a good idea.

But it isn’t, I suspect, the only factor. Another reason for attaching Greek letters might be because some people want to lash out in their anger and fear. They are looking for someone to blame.

Jewish minorities were persecuted during the spread of the Black Death in the 14th Century. They were said to have poisoned drinking wells. The fact that they got the plague in similar numbers to everyone else doesn’t seem to have mattered

In 1919, Spanish people were made scapegoats for what we called Spanish flu, which didn’t originate in Spain.

The Delta variant of Covid-19 was first detected in India. The Omicron variant was discovered in Botswana.

It is a sad thing to say, but I fear there are uneducated people who might blame these countries because a virus mutation was detected there.

That makes no sense. What does a virus know of human political lines on a map?

We wouldn’t do this in the UK, surely? We are educated and sophisticated. We have access to reliable information. We understand that new strains of this terrible virus being detected early, by vigilant testing around the world, is a very good thing. It helps keep us all safe.

On the other hand, in 2000 a house in South Wales was spray-painted “paedo”, leading the occupant to hurriedly move out.

She was a doctor. A paediatrician. The under-cover-of-darkness graffiti attackers were so hard of thinking that they didn’t understand the chasm of difference between a paediatrician and a paedophile.

People who do not have a competent grasp of language are dangerous.

Word of the week

Covid (noun)

A unit of measurement formerly used in India, varying from 14 to 36 inches. EG: “If you can find ‘covid’ used this way these days, I’d be impressed!”

Read the latest Oh my word! every Saturday in The Courier. Contact me at sfinan@dctmedia.co.uk