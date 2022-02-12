RAB MCNEIL: How I miss my evening classes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
RAB MCNEIL: How I miss my evening classes

By Rab McNeil
February 12 2022, 9.00am
Rob misses his evening yoga classes.
Oh, how I miss evening classes. They were a useful social crutch, something to get me oot the house, while exercising my body or brain.

I’ve done yoga on and off for yonks. Never got good at it, but it helped me loosen off and relax.

I always liked the bit at the end where the lights went off and we all lay under a blanket – separately! – and drifted off.

Once, I swear I got half-way to ooter space. It was during something called yoga nidra, where you scan your body up and doon, and end up somehow in a state half-way between being awake and asleep.

Oh, what a feeling

As I don’t enjoy being awake, and don’t have a scoobie what’s going on when I’m asleep, this was ideal for me.

I’ve never really recaptured that feeling, despite trying it at home frequently. I’d love to experience it again: floating aboot in the universe, ken?

I also did pilates, which was like yoga, certainly in the sense that I’d usually be the only man in the class.

Rab liked the peace and relaxation of his yoga class.

I think that has changed now, but I never really let it bother me anyway, as long as I could drink beer, play football and botch up some DIY to make me feel manly again.

Meditation: tried that for one session, but found the format awkward.

You’d to tell the class what had come into your mind while doing it, and it was always embarrassing when I had to say: “Chips” or “Bathroom repairs”.

I also gave tai chi a go a couple of times but was never comfortable with the so-called martial side of it.

‘Knee the opponent in the heid’

You’d have a sequence of slow moves with pleasant names like “Cloud hands” or “Strum the lute”. Then the next one would be “Knee the opponent in the heid.”

I used to see old ladies doing this, believing they were now a senescent version of Bruce Lee.

Recently, I started re-learning tai chi off videos, but kept speeding them up to get on with it.

On the brainier side of evening classes, I suppose I mean languages, in my case Latin and Norwegian.

The trouble with Latin

Altogether, I’ve spent four years studying Latin and still can’t translate a word.

I first learned it at school, then forgot it, then did a couple of classes at it, and forgot it again each time.

I really do it out of fealty to my old Latin teacher, Donald McLaren, who was a lovely man, and I enjoy all the associated learning about ancient Rome.

But, rather like yoga and pilates, the benefits only last for the duration of class (at yoga, we’d all be slouching again as soon as we got to the car park afterwards).

Meeting actual Norwegians

Norwegian was the same. Not that it made you slouch, but in the sense that you seemed competent in class then forgot it all afterwards.

I remember when we’d all thought we were doing well, and the teacher took us to meet some actual Norwegians. We’d no idea what they were on about.

Covid put the kibosh on many classes, and there’s hardly anything where I live anyway.

But I hope to get back to them some day, preferably to something that doesn’t involve kneeing people in the heid.

