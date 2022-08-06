A paean to the English skills of old-fashioned typists

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Columnists

A paean to the English skills of old-fashioned typists

By Steve Finan
August 6 2022, 6.00am
Post Thumbnail

I was at Grange & Broughty Golf Club the other week, doing one of my talks about language, journalism, and things that annoy me (misplaced apostrophe misuse and the use of emojis, mostly).

It went well. Some of the members stayed awake for fairly lengthy periods.

Among my many outlandish utterances I boasted that, in my younger days, newspapers had skilled reporters, assiduous sub-editors, and gimlet-eyed readers’ departments – which meant mistakes rarely appeared.

After I’d finished blethering, a very nice lady approached me and said she, too, was intolerant of mistakes in written English. She learned this during a secretarial career in the NHS.

Which prompts me to use this week’s column to pay tribute to a group of workers whose English skills were, literally at times, a matter of life and death: typists.

The members of the typing pool, in any organisation, were almost always female. They usually weren’t well paid, and often didn’t get much respect.

A typist didn’t have the luxury of sub-editors or a readers’ department. They pecked their finger at a key on an old-fashioned typewriter and a letter was inked on to paper. There is little room for error in that sequence.

There was no recourse to, as is everyday practice in modern word processing programs, engage the automated spellchecker software, cut and paste, or go back to edit before printing.

Matters of law, technical specifications for engineering projects, high-value purchases, and many other important tasks, depended upon the skills of typists.

And they were judged by speed. Upwards of 60 words per minute could be achieved.

Over the years there were various inventions – fluids or white tapes – to correct a slip of the finger. But you could always tell when these tricks had been employed. It was far better to do the most difficult thing anyone ever has to do: get it right first time.

When a letter was dictated, and taken down in shorthand, highly technical terms might be mumbled. Worse, after a liquid lunch the person doing the dictating might slur their words or (depending on how many sherbets were downed) spout drunken nonsense.

No matter what gibberish was dictated, however, a typist was expected to produce a highly-professional document. The vocabulary, spelling, punctuation, and grammar skills required to do this are of the highest calibre. I salute these women.

One of the secret ingredients of a skilled typist was a solid knowledge of the language, earned during a stringent education.

I am going to make an ageist claim – criticise if you will. I feel there are vanishingly few youngsters leaving school today who could quickly become as proficient as typists of the pre-digital era.

 

 

Word of the week

Darg (noun)

A day’s work, a fixed quantity of work, a task. EG: “Many a skilled and clever typist put in a good darg.”

Read the latest Oh my word! every Saturday in The Courier. Contact me at sfinan@dctmedia.co.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]