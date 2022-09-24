Dash it all — dashmania is a slapdash way to punctuate a sentence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dash it all — dashmania is a slapdash way to punctuate a sentence

By Steve Finan
September 24 2022, 6.00am
Humour me. Go to the corner of the room and pull up the carpet. Underneath you’ll find a copy of The Courier.

In truth, you probably won’t find an old newspaper unless it is a carpet or linoleum (there’s a word rarely seen these days) that has been in place for decades. Paper below carpet or lino, as underlay and insulation, was routine in days of yore.

Anyway, if you did leaf through an old Courier you wouldn’t see many of these: – dashes. Whereas nowadays dashes are scattered – like this – throughout. Have a look through today’s paper – you’ll see what I mean.

Dashes are more often used in all writing, not just in The Courier, than they used to be. Frankly, there are too many. They are employed instead of commas, brackets, and colons. This, to an older eye, looks odd. It is better, surely, to use commas, brackets, and colons!

I think dashes spoil the look of newspaper columns, especially those of narrow measure with justified lines. Spaces are inserted either side of the dash so garish gaps gape. Distracting, meaningless, wasted space. Commas are much less intrusive.

Worse than the aesthetics, dashes are a dumbing-down of punctuation. Unsure where a comma goes? Put in a dash. Baffled by brackets? Dish up dashes. Ignorant of the rules for colons? Dash it all!

I find it especially strange when dashes are sown through direct quotes. I don’t think people speak in dashes, which is hardly surprising as they are difficult to pronounce.

Fashions in grammar change. Sentences are shorter than was the norm a century ago. And “data” is now used as a singular (although I remain shocked by this). But I don’t believe changing trends are the root of dashmania. Today’s slapdash approach to punctuation is a result of failing to teach children how to parse a sentence.

Students aren’t properly instructed in the relationships between verbs, nouns, subjects, and objects. They don’t understand how these elements are arranged into clauses; which combine to make sentences. Therefore, they don’t know how to punctuate to show where these things start and finish.

Instead of structuring a sentence properly, dashes stitch together various thoughts, facts, statements, and descriptions into a Frankensteinian monster. An unnatural sentence is the result.

This is a failing of the Curriculum for Excellence. It doesn’t allow time for teaching of the basics. We expect young people to construct elegant, grammatically-sound sentences without properly explaining to them what a sentence is.

Learning to parse a sentence is the best way to avoid dashing all over the place.

 

 

Word of the week

Parse (verb)

To divide a sentence into its grammatical parts and identify their relations to one another. EG: “Students used to parse sentences with ease.”

 

Read the latest Oh my word! every Saturday in The Courier. Contact me at sfinan@dctmedia.co.uk

