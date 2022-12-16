EVE MUIRHEAD: The risk of upsetting France tournament rhythm isn’t worth Karim Benzema World Cup gamble

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
EVE MUIRHEAD: The risk of upsetting France tournament rhythm isn’t worth Karim Benzema World Cup gamble

By Eve Muirhead
December 16 2022, 7.00am
Karim Benzema. Image: Shutterstock.
Karim Benzema. Image: Shutterstock.

If somebody said you could pick the Ballon d’Or winner for your World Cup final team, you’d think ‘good idea’, right?

When you say it like that, it sounds like a no-brainer.

One of the best players in the world would walk into any team in normal circumstances.

But three or four weeks into a World Cup isn’t normal circumstances.

There has been talk that Karim Benzema is fit again and, since France didn’t replace him when he pulled out with an injury before the competition started, there’s nothing to stop him being involved on Sunday for the big game against Argentina.

It’s quite the risk/reward dilemma!

For me, the risks outweigh the possible reward.

I know from being at four Olympic Games that tournament rhythm is a huge thing.

That group of French players will have got used to each other, their surroundings and to winning.

Even when you’re speaking about a great player like Benzema, you don’t know what standard he’s going to be at when he’s chucked into the deep end.

Throwing a wildcard into the mix just isn’t worth the gamble.

If France were big underdogs, then maybe. But they’re the favourites.

Even having Benzema back in the camp and named as a substitute has a potential to disrupt things.

I’d be amazed if it happened.

A far more likely scenario is that the manager, Didier Deschamps, is thinking about the psychological aspect of the build-up to the weekend.

He’ll know that giving a non-committal ‘I don’t want to answer’ reaction to being asked about Benzema will be a big talking point and will potentially get the opposition manager and players wondering whether he’ll do it or not.

The mind games have begun!

It will be interesting to see how two of my old team-mates get on as a new mixed doubles partnership.

Hailey Duff and Bobby Lammie are taking part in their first competition this week, a Euro Super Series even on home ice at Stirling.

Given time, I can see it being a solid combination.

Bobby is such a strong curler, and has the type of personality that would help make any team a good one.

You certainly want to be playing with him at golf because he hits it as far as the pros!

We were the world champions earlier this year and I really enjoyed playing alongside him.

Eve Muirhead and Bobby Lammie.
Eve Muirhead and Bobby Lammie.

Hailey hasn’t played a lot of mixed doubles but she covers all the bases.

She’s skipped, played third and was our lead in Beijing.

Mixed requires a bit of everything. You need all the shots in your locker.

Hailey has won European and Olympic gold, she’s young and will see the opportunity she’s got to make a success of this new partnership.

I can definitely see why British Curling have put them together.

Bruce Mouat and Jen Dodds are clearly the number one team at the moment but myself and Bobby brought the best out of them and vice versa.

There’s Grant Hardie and Gina Aitken as well.

The more strong teams we’ve got, the better.

