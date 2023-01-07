Pele was good, but he wasn’t a sub lime footballer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Columnists

Pele was good, but he wasn’t a sub lime footballer

By Steve Finan
January 7 2023, 6.00am
Post Thumbnail

Take a deep breath of crisp new year air, and adopt an expression of stern regard. Let’s start 2023 with a list of things we don’t want to see written in next 12 months.

There is a lot of this in The Courier, so I criticise my fellow writers: why are we using “whilst”, when “while” is shorter and more commonly used in speech? Same goes for amidst and amid. Shorter is always better. It also saves The Courier’s supply of ink.

Sprightly, to my puzzlement, is beginning to just mean old. It means lively, full of energy, no matter the age.

Data is the plural of datum. You’d say “data show” not “data shows” in the same way you’d say “results show” not “results shows”. The phrase is hot on the heels, not hot off the heels. It is a reference to pursuit, not something you have kicked backwards.

Spitting image, not splitting image. Quebec is not Cubeck. A caddie carries golf clubs, a caddy contains tea. You might produce something with a flourish and declare “voila”, it means “see there” in French. Not viola, that’s a large fiddle.

Historic means memorable, a thing that made a mark on history. Historical is something that happened in the past. They are not interchangeable.

Your football team might have a plum Scottish Cup draw. Not a plumb draw. You’d play an accordion, not accordian. The dog is an Alsatian, not Alsation.

Grin and bare it and you will be arrested. The phrase is grin and bear it. It is something to endure. Issues and problems are not the same. A problem is solved, an issue debated.

Perhaps it was a slip of the finger, but I think the reporter who wrote of Pele’s “sub lime” football skills was a lemon. It is as bad as describing an opera singer as a pre-Madonna.

It is root cause, not route cause. Rooted to the spot, not routed to the spot. At root and at heart are not the same: the former is a beginning, the latter a person’s real nature.

The phrase is paragon of virtue, not paragraph of virtue (although that sounds good).

Gaining entry with difficulty is to prise open, not prize open. Shouting and bawling, not balling. You lie in wait, not lie in wake.

“He leaves with his reputation in tact”. A diplomat could do, but it is more likely his reputation is intact.

Lastly, Ann Twerp might be an unfortunately named person. The Belgian city is Antwerp.

 

 

Word of the week

Imprecation (noun)

A spoken curse. EG: “I mutter dark imprecations whenever I see ‘whilst’ or ‘amidst’ on the pages of The Courier.”

Read the latest Oh my word! every Saturday in The Courier. Contact me at sfinan@dctmedia.co.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Columnists

Mary-Jane's family are making their lists on the year past, and the year ahead. Love is a big feature.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: It's the annual family stocktake
Rory McIlroy and Ian Poulter won't be partners in this year's Ryder Cup. Image: Shutterstock.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Ryder Cup is the biggest sporting story of 2023 and will LIV…
Arbroath deserved their win at Dundee. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
RAB DOUGLAS: Arbroath needed that win more but Dundee will still lift Championship title…
A view from space to a galaxy and stars. Rab's been thinking about space lately.
RAB MCNEIL: Mars is just a dustbowl, but you can't ignore space
Sonehaven's Fireballs Festival at Hogmanay.
LESLEY HART: It's Hogmanay! Have you got any party left in you?
Post Thumbnail
We all have portable devices which we can use to solve complex problems
A world title and an Olympic gold feature in Eve Muirhead's 'best' list for 2022. Images: Shutterstock.
EVE MUIRHEAD: My 6 of the best in 2022 including a huge decision and…
Rab has kept his old hairdryer for years. Why?
RAB MCNEIL: Why have I kept my hairdryer so long?
Post Thumbnail
Is a cracker still a cracker if it doesn’t make a crack?
Aberdeen collapsed against Rangers. Image: SNS.
JIM SPENCE: Successful teams need mental fortitude not frailty and Aberdeen have big questions…

Most Read

1
Mount Stewart Road is a spectacular new home by architect Jon Frullani. Image: Craig Doogan
Amazing architect-designed Wormit home has stunning views of the Tay
2
Carol Knight and her daughter Leah McLaren. Image: Mhairi Edwards/ DC Thomson
Dundee mum demands apology over daughter’s Strep A diagnosis hours after A&E visit
3
Si King and Dave Myers pay Amy Elles of The Harboue Cafe in Elie a visit. Image: South Shore Productions/BBC
5 East Neuk of Fife food firms star in new Hairy Bikers BBC TV…
2
4
Matthew Knight and his stolen Ford Focus RS. Crail, Fife.
Fife greenkeeper’s car stolen from East Neuk driveway
5
To go with story by Matteo Bell. Lifelong Dundee fan Brian Thomson has been left outraged after he was forced to sit in a seat smeared with pigeon poo Picture shows; Brian Thomson and the pigeon poo-smeared seats he was asked to sit in at Dens Park. Dens Park, Dundee. Supplied by Brian Thomson and Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Date; 06/01/2023
Angry Dundee fan writes to John Nelms over pigeon poo seat row
6
Emergency services on Princes Street in the aftermath of the alleged assault. Image: Matteo Bell/DC Thomson.
Trio in court accused of stabbing man in attempted murder in Dundee’s Hilltown
7
Emergency services at the bus on Buttars Road, Charleston.
Woman, 85, dies after taking unwell on Dundee bus
8
Courier - Live - Laura Devlin - Rejects Store Bereavement - CR0040487 - Kirkcaldy - Picture Shows: General Locators of Rejects Store in Kirkcaldy with Police in attendance due to closure after a bereavement - Friday 6th January 2023 - Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Rejects department store in Kirkcaldy closed after man, 62, dies at shop
9
The Overgate Centre. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson.
Dundee jobs saved as Overgate business bought from administration
10
Perth Leisure Pool has had a bumper year. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth reaps rewards from Dundee Olympia closure as leisure pool enjoys bumper year

More from The Courier

Polar Academy takes groups of teenagers on Arctic expeditions. The charity marks its 10th anniversary in 2023.
Polar Academy: 'All the dark stuff in their lives lifts after an old hippy…
As the Caird Hall marks 100 years, we look back at some of the big gigs performed there - Elton John, The Beatles and David Bowie are among them.
Caird Hall: From Elton John to The Beatles and AC/DC, what gigs did you…
Heather Street Food owner Chris Heather, on a day without snow. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Chris Heather Q&A: Getting to know the man behind Dundee's beloved doughnut van
Our Ginger Gairdner is having a go at a pleached hedge.
GINGER GAIRDNER: A pleached hedge is a splendid thing
Rab feeds the birds in winter, and it's given him a dilemma.
RAB MCNEIL: I feed my birds in winter, and it's a worry
Martin Compston as Fulmer in The Rig on Amazon Prime Video.
TELLYBOX: Big cast and big imagination from The Rig
McMann has been part of a solid United defence of late. Image: SNS
Scott McMann hails the 'calming influence' in Dundee United ranks ahead of Rangers test
Ncuti Gatwa stars in the next series of Doctor Who.
PAUL WHITELAW: Some great TV to look forward to in 2023
Cammy Kerr has now played 250 times for Dundee. Image: SNS.
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer challenges Cammy Kerr to produce more deadly deliveries after marking…
Gianluca Vialli had a hand in Dundee deal to sign Fabrizio Ravanelli.
Gianluca Vialli: Italian legend’s Dundee friendships ushered in superstar era at Dens

Editor's Picks

Most Commented