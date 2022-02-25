Purple Friday: Perth pupils celebrate LGBT history with city’s inclusive sports team

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Purple Friday: Perth pupils celebrate LGBT history with city’s inclusive sports team

Perth pupils celebrated Purple Friday with the city's first LGBTQI+ sports team in an effort to show sport can be inclusive.
By Rebecca McCurdy
February 25 2022, 5.45pm Updated: February 25 2022, 5.46pm
Photo of Rebecca McCurdy
Alex Wallace-Low, Perth High School’s captain and Aislinn Robertson, Perth Grammar School’s captain. Picture: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media
An event launched by Perth Parrots, the Fair City’s LGBT+ sports team, promoted inclusion in sport.

Perth High School’s Prism group battled Perth Grammar’s Pride team for the inaugural floorball silver salver.

The sport is similar to ice hockey but is played with a ball and does not use ice or skates.

Frazer Robertson, of Perth Parrots Floorball Club, presents the winners Perth Grammar, Aislinn Robertson and Toni Day, Perth Grammar pupil intervention officer, with the silver salver. Picture: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

It is hoped the event, held at Perth College on Friday, will have inspired pupils to join the inclusive sports team which hopes to develop a youth team from those aged 12 to 18.

And Purple Friday – a day created by LGBT Youth Scotland to raise awareness and tackle homophobia, biphobia and transphobia – is the perfect time to recruit young players.

Frazer Robertson, president of Perth Parrots, said: “We use Purple Friday as a platform to engage local schools.

“For me it is about giving them positive roll models that they can aspire to be.

“They can see someone that is like them and is sporty and that is okay because often that is not the perception of being LGBTQI+”

Perth Grammar pupils narrowly took the win over Perth High School with a 2-1 victory.

But regardless of the results, pupils from both schools left with the hope of joining the youth team when it is created.

Frazer continued: “Rather than just celebrating history, we have made history. We have come together as a club and hopefully this won’t be the last event.

“This is our inaugural silver salver and we hope that next year more schools across Perthshire will join us for a floorball tournament.”

Frazer wants to make schools more inclusive places by showcasing that sport can be played by anyone regardless of how they identify.

He was in primary school when section 28 – policy that prohibited the promotion of homosexuality – was introduced.

He said: “I fully understand what it was like to go to a school that never spoke about LGBT people positively.

“That’s why there is a lot of stigma that still persists around LGBT identities and why people struggle to come to terms with who they are and come out to friends and family.

“Purple Friday is a life saver. It lets people understand that being LGBTI and part of that community is not a bad thing.

“It is a fantastic thing that should be celebrated and people can be themselves.

“(People) shouldn’t have to live under the shadows of of other people’s expectations of what they should be.”

LGBTI team Perth Parrots and Andy’s Man Club join forces to support locals with floorball session

