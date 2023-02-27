Even more teacher strikes announced as we ask for your thoughts on the issue

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Even more teacher strikes have been announced, on top of the national strikes taking place tomorrow and on Wednesday.

More targeted strikes will happen in Perthshire North and Dunfermline from March 7 to 9 inclusive.

These will be followed by a series of strikes across the country on 20 rolling dates. In our area those will be:

Angus: March 13 (secondary schools only), March 14 (all schools), March 15 (primary schools only).

March 13 (secondary schools only), March 14 (all schools), March 15 (primary schools only). Dundee: March 17 (primaries), March 20 (all schools), March 21 (secondaries).

March 17 (primaries), March 20 (all schools), March 21 (secondaries). Fife: April 17 (all schools), April 18 (secondaries), April 19 (primaries).

April 17 (all schools), April 18 (secondaries), April 19 (primaries). Perth and Kinross: April 19 (secondaries), April 20 (all schools), April 21 (primaries).

Teaching union the EIS has said it will continue with its current programme of strike action “until a more credible offer is put onto the negotiating table”.

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “The government’s focus is on resolving the industrial dispute, delivering a fair and sustainable settlement for teachers and ending disruption to pupils, parents and carers.”

When we hit the streets of Perth last week, parents we spoke to were still in favour of the strikes, despite the additional targeted action affecting their children.

But we’re keen to know what you think now that so many more strike dates have been announced.

We previously asked people in Dundee if they supported teacher strikes and at the time (January) they told us they did.

But when we added a poll to our online article, 939 readers voted in it and 52% (or 491 of votes) said they did not support the teacher strikes.

There were six votes cast for the ‘unsure’ option and the remaining 442 votes were in support of industrial action.

Teachers were offered a 6% pay rise for this financial year, plus a 5.5% rise for next year, but unions refused, reiterating their request for 10%.