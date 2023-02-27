Even more teacher strikes announced as we ask for your thoughts on the issue

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Even more teacher strikes announced as we ask for your thoughts on the issue

By Sheanne Mulholland
February 27 2023, 5.53pm
Teaching union announces yet more strikes.
Teaching union announces yet more strikes.

Even more teacher strikes have been announced, on top of the national strikes taking place tomorrow and on Wednesday.

More targeted strikes will happen in Perthshire North and Dunfermline from March 7 to 9 inclusive.

These will be followed by a series of strikes across the country on 20 rolling dates. In our area those will be:

  • Angus: March 13 (secondary schools only), March 14 (all schools), March 15 (primary schools only).
  • Dundee: March 17 (primaries), March 20 (all schools), March 21 (secondaries).
  • Fife: April 17 (all schools), April 18 (secondaries), April 19 (primaries).
  • Perth and Kinross: April 19 (secondaries), April 20 (all schools), April 21 (primaries).

Teaching union the EIS has said it will continue with its current programme of strike action “until a more credible offer is put onto the negotiating table”.

Teachers have been striking in all weathers. Image: Alan Richardson.

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said: “The government’s focus is on resolving the industrial dispute, delivering a fair and sustainable settlement for teachers and ending disruption to pupils, parents and carers.”

What do you think?

When we hit the streets of Perth last week, parents we spoke to were still in favour of the strikes, despite the additional targeted action affecting their children.

But we’re keen to know what you think now that so many more strike dates have been announced.

Share your views in the poll above or email schoolsandfamily@dcthomson.co.uk to express more of your views.

We previously asked people in Dundee if they supported teacher strikes and at the time (January) they told us they did.

But when we added a poll to our online article, 939 readers voted in it and 52% (or 491 of votes) said they did not support the teacher strikes.

There were six votes cast for the ‘unsure’ option and the remaining 442 votes were in support of industrial action.

Teachers were offered a 6% pay rise for this financial year, plus a 5.5% rise for next year, but unions refused, reiterating their request for 10%.

