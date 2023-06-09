Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Partnership Home Education

Culinary arts, hospitality and tourism: Skills to take you anywhere in the world

Develop your career in two exciting fields.

In partnership with Fife College
Student working in culinary arts, hospitality and tourism at Fife College

How can you develop the skills that can take you anywhere around the world, or even make the best of your career at home? Fife College is offering courses in the culinary arts, hospitality and tourism that will equip you not only with the knowledge but the experience necessary to take the next steps in your career development.

As the most successful college in Scotland for students going from course to career after completing their studies, Fife College offers a range of learning opportunities, from vocational training to professional qualifications, to the chance to start studying for a degree.

With flexible study schedules for select courses, there’s plenty of time and opportunity to expand your existing knowledge or learn something new while you have a regular day job.

Here, we’ll take a look at two subject areas on offer at Fife College that offer plenty chances for work both at home and abroad: culinary arts and tourism based studies.

Culinary arts courses at Fife College

Students making food as part of their course in culinary arts at Fife College
The culinary arts industry offers tremendous growth opportunities.

If you are an aspiring chef with a passion for cooking and creating delicious dishes, then Fife College has the perfect courses for you. Whether you dream of becoming a professional chef or simply want to improve your culinary skills, Fife College offers a range of culinary arts courses that will give you a taste for the industry and set you on the path to success.

The culinary arts industry offers tremendous growth opportunities. The average starting salary for an entry-level chef in Scotland is £15,000 per year. As you gain experience and climb the culinary ladder, your earning potential increases significantly. Experienced chefs in Scotland can earn an average of £30,000 per year, while head chefs can enjoy annual salaries as high as £55,000.

At Fife College, you’ll have the opportunity to learn from experienced chefs and gain practical work-experience in local restaurants as well as in state-of-the-art culinary facilities on campus. The courses are designed to provide you with a solid foundation in cooking techniques, food safety, nutrition, and menu planning. You’ll also have the chance to explore different cuisines and unleash your creativity in the kitchen.

By enrolling in a culinary arts course at Fife College, you’ll gain the knowledge and skills you need to embark on a rewarding career in the culinary industry. Imagine doing what you love while earning a competitive salary right from the start.

Whether you dream of working in a high-end restaurant anywhere in the world, running your own food truck, or becoming the next Jamie Oliver, Fife College’s culinary arts courses can help set you on an exciting and rewarding career path.

Tourism, events and hospitality at Fife College

Students working in hospitality and tourism at Fife College.
The tourism industry in Scotland is growing with more job opportunities each year.

Tourism plays a vital role in Scotland’s economy, accounting for 12.9% of the country’s total job openings in the mid-term. With around 14 million people visiting Scotland each year, the demand for skilled workers in the tourism sector is constantly growing.

Did you know that between 2022 and 2025, the tourism industry in Scotland will require approximately 42,700 skilled professionals to fill job openings? They need you now and you may very well have the opportunity to work in an industry with room to grow in demand and innovation.

In Fife College’s Travel and Tourism courses, you’ll learn about the fascinating world of travel planning, customer service, and destination management. You’ll discover how to create unforgettable experiences for travellers and help make Scotland a dream destination.

Whether you dream of managing a bustling hotel, planning extraordinary events, or providing top-notch service to visitors from all around the world, their courses will set you on the right track!

Considering starting a course in culinary arts or hospitality and tourism at Fife College? Learn more today and take the first steps towards your future.

