Teachers have voted in favour of strike action – could Tayside and Fife schools close? By Cheryl Peebles September 16 2022, 1.38pm Updated: September 17 2022, 9.14am 0 Schools across Tayside and Fife, including Dundee's Baldragon Academy, could close if teachers strike. Picture by Steven Brown/DCT Media. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Schools School meals menus for Angus, Dundee, Fife and Perth and Kinross - updated weekly Getting ready for the journey of life: open day at St Leonards school Gold Star for Dundee pupil Kara after anxiety battle inspired her to create pupil… 0 Fife parents sent explicit image by Seesaw schools app hacker 1 The Queen through the eyes of children: Send us your little ones' pictures of… 0 All Tayside and Fife schools and nurseries will close for the Queen's funeral 0 St Andrews' new secondary school is almost full - why wasn't a bigger school… 1 Rising star keeper Rory Mahady donates strip to thank Burntisland Primary teachers as he… 0 Too busy or scared to give blood? Let these Perth High School blood donors… 0 Schools across Courier Country mark the passing of Queen Elizabeth II 0 More from The Courier Liam Fox boss bid to be 'resolved' as Dundee United interim hails Sadat Anaku… 0 St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson gives Graham Carey injury update and Ross County 0-0… 0 'Put that in the Premiership and you probably get 10,000 fans' - John McGlynn… 0 James McPake disappointed to drop points but praises response of Dunfermline after going behind 0 Dundee boss Gary Bowyer delivers scathing review of referee after Inverness defeat: 'The worst… 0 Fife Pride: Best pictures as thousands flock to Kirkcaldy for colourful celebration 0