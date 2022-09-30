Beauty of maths embraced by Fife schools competition sponsored by The Courier – our best pictures of the day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education Schools

Beauty of maths embraced by Fife schools competition sponsored by The Courier – our best pictures of the day

By Cheryl Peebles
September 30 2022, 6.00am Updated: September 30 2022, 1.48pm
Young minds were put to the test in a Fife schools maths competition sponsored by The Courier. Pictures by Steven Brown/DC Thomson.
Young minds were put to the test in a Fife schools maths competition sponsored by The Courier. Pictures by Steven Brown/DC Thomson.

Young mathematical whizzes were put to the test in a Fife schools maths competition sponsored by The Courier.

And our photographer was there to capture the best moments from the interschools contest, which highlighted the beauty and fun of the subject.

Hosted by Glenrothes High School, the competition saw almost 100 S3 and S4 pupils from 15 secondary schools complete a series of a challenges.

The three top-scoring teams – two from Madras College, St Andrews, and one from Bell Baxter High School, Cupar – will go on to compete at the Scottish Mathematical Council’s Enterprising Maths nationwide final.

You can see how well you might have done by trying our maths quiz based on the final round.

With The Courier shield are Madras College winners Daniel Armstrong, Oison Buckley-Zapf, Lucca Hartmann and Rodrigo Braunecker-Sicila.

‘No stigma to liking maths’

Glenrothes High School maths teacher Catherine Blundell said the event is an opportunity to show that maths can be fun and to bring together young people with a passion for the subject.

She said: “It’s just a really nice day for them to be in amongst other pupils where there’s no stigma attached to the fact that you like doing maths.

“There’s an acceptance in society that it’s ok to say ‘I’m not good a maths’, or ‘I didn’t like maths’, but we should be embracing maths and bringing to the fore these pupils who say ‘you know what, I enjoy maths; I like challenging myself, I like being able to solve these problems and do something different.”

Participating schools were: Auchmuty High School, Balwearie High School, Beath High School, Bell Baxter High School, Dunfermline High School, Glenrothes High School, Inverkeithing High School, Kirkcaldy High School, Levenmouth Academy, Lochgelly High School, Madras College, Queen Anne High School, St Andrew’s High School, St Leonards School and Viewforth High School.

Our best pictures of Fife schools maths competition

Pupils worked against the clock in the Fife schools maths competition.
The contest encouraged teamwork.
Some questions were more challenging than others.
Problem-solving was a big part of the event.
Competitors worked in pairs in the final relay round.
Relay pairs had to get the right answer before the next question could be tackled by their teammates.
There was a dash to have each answer checked in the relay round.
But there was time to rest the brain cells after passing the baton.
Two minds are better than one.
Pressure was on to complete all the questions in the allotted time.
It was a full day of mathematical challenges for the competitors.
Rodrigo Braunecker-Sicila and Daniel Armstrong were part of the Madras College winning team.
The event was aimed at showcasing that maths can be fun.
Passing the baton to the next pair in the team relay final.

