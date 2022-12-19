Christmas elf competition: 24 snaps of the festive pranksters from readers in Tayside and Fife

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Mischievous elves have been creating mayhem across Tayside and Fife – and we’re loving the pictures readers are sending us of their antics.

We have been inundated with entries for our Christmas elf competition, in which the lucky winner will receive a £50 toy voucher.

Our competition has not yet closed – but we couldn’t wait to share with you some of the fabulous photographs families have submitted of their sneaky little festive visitors.

The tiny elves, which turn up in family homes from late November and throughout December, have been up to all sorts, from wrapping up entire cars to making crisps from Mr Potato Head.

If you want to enter before the closing date of December 22 scroll to our entry form below to upload your best snap.

A selection of photographs submitted to us will be shown online and printed in the Evening Telegraph.

Some of our Christmas elf entries so far

Images are in no particular order and are not a reflection of finalists. Other entries not shown here are still being considered.

