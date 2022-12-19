Christmas elf competition: 24 snaps of the festive pranksters from readers in Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Christmas elf competition: 24 snaps of the festive pranksters from readers in Tayside and Fife

By Cheryl Peebles
December 19 2022, 6.00am
(Mr) Beans on toast made an elfy breakfast for Kayleigh McKay, of Dundee, and her family. Image: supplied.
(Mr) Beans on toast made an elfy breakfast for Kayleigh McKay, of Dundee, and her family. Image: supplied.

Mischievous elves have been creating mayhem across Tayside and Fife – and we’re loving the pictures readers are sending us of their antics.

We have been inundated with entries for our Christmas elf competition, in which the lucky winner will receive a £50 toy voucher.

Our competition has not yet closed – but we couldn’t wait to share with you some of the fabulous photographs families have submitted of their sneaky little festive visitors.

The tiny elves, which turn up in family homes from late November and throughout December, have been up to all sorts, from wrapping up entire cars to making crisps from Mr Potato Head.

If you want to enter before the closing date of December 22 scroll to our entry form below to upload your best snap.

A selection of photographs submitted to us will be shown online and printed in the Evening Telegraph.

Some of our Christmas elf entries so far

Sammi-jo Gray, Dundee.
Riley Wilson, by Dundee.
Stacey Campbell, Perth.
Louise Cook, Arbroath.
Isaac Galloway, Dundee.
Ellis-ann Burns, Dundee.
Kirsty Donaldson, Dundee.
Claire Miller, Dundee.
Andrew Patterson, Perth.
Emma Dechant, Edzell.
Paul Mcdonald, Dundee.
Johanne Blake, Edzell Woods.
Lindsey Davies, Dundee.
Lesley McDonald, St Madoes.
Jacqueline Milne, Arbroath.
Mel Phillips, Dundee.
James Anderson, Carnoustie.
Linzi Shand, Perth.
Rebecca Buist, Dundee.
Laura Young, Dundee.
Dionne Munro, Leslie.
Amy McConnell, Dundee.
Teddy Hutcheson, Dundee.
Kayleigh McKay, Dundee.

Images are in no particular order and are not a reflection of finalists. Other entries not shown here are still being considered.

