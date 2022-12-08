Christmas elf competition: Is your elf quirky enough to win you a £50 toy voucher?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

‘Tis the season when our houses are overtaken with mischievous elves – and their antics could win you a £50 toy voucher.

As many children in Tayside and Fife are already waking up to raided sugar packets, sweetie bags and sometimes very messy creations, we’re launching our Christmas elf competition.

Simply send us a picture (below) of what your elf has been up to by midday on December 22 and you’ll be in with a chance of winning the toy voucher.

We’ll share the best photos with you online and in the Evening Telegraph.

Elf competition is back

Barry Greig, seven, from Forfar, was delighted with his voucher when he won our competition last year.

His mum Shawnee Milne said Barry’s elf, which he named John, has kept him well entertained in the run up to Christmas, from tying the Grinch to toy train tracks to recruiting the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

But it was John’s clever can choir which secured the Forfar family the prize.

How to enter

