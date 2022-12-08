Christmas elf competition: Is your elf quirky enough to win you a £50 toy voucher?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Education

Christmas elf competition: Is your elf quirky enough to win you a £50 toy voucher?

By Sheanne Mulholland
December 8 2022, 6.01am Updated: December 14 2022, 4.19pm
You could win a £50 toy voucher in our Elf on the Shelf competition.
You could win a £50 toy voucher in our Elf on the Shelf competition. Image: Shutterstock.

‘Tis the season when our houses are overtaken with mischievous elves – and their antics could win you a £50 toy voucher.

As many children in Tayside and Fife are already waking up to raided sugar packets, sweetie bags and sometimes very messy creations, we’re launching our Christmas elf competition.

Simply send us a picture (below) of what your elf has been up to by midday on December 22 and you’ll be in with a chance of winning the toy voucher.

We’ll share the best photos with you online and in the Evening Telegraph.

Elf competition is back

Barry Greig, seven, from Forfar, was delighted with his voucher when he won our competition last year.

Elf on the Shelf 2021 competition winner, Shawnee Milne with her son Barry and their elf, John. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

His mum Shawnee Milne said Barry’s elf, which he named John, has kept him well entertained in the run up to Christmas, from tying the Grinch to toy train tracks to recruiting the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

But it was John’s clever can choir which secured the Forfar family the prize.

Elf John conducted a Christmas can choir. Image: supplied by Shawnee Milne.

How to enter

To enter into this year’s competition, simply fill in the form below.

Only one photo can be submitted per form, but there’s no limit as to how many forms you fill in.

An error has occurred while loading your details. Please click the following link to try again - if the issue persists, please don't hesitate to contact us. Try again by refreshing the page.

 

