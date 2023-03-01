Striking teachers’ lost wages will pay for exams help for Perth and Kinross children

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Striking teachers’ lost wages will pay for exams help for Perth and Kinross children

By Cheryl Peebles
March 1 2023, 6.00pm
Bertha Park High School - where parents are concerned about the "catastrophic" impact of strike on pupils - will remain open during the holidays for study support for S4 to S6 pupils. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Bertha Park High School - where parents are concerned about the "catastrophic" impact of strike on pupils - will remain open during the holidays for study support for S4 to S6 pupils. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

Money saved on striking teachers’ wages will be used to provide Easter holiday study support for Perth and Kinross children about to sit exams.

Teachers are not paid for the days they are out on strike as they campaign for better pay, and schools across Scotland have been closed several times since the industrial action began in November.

Those in Perthshire North have been hit even harder, as Deputy First Minister John Swinney’s constituency is one of five being targeted with six extra days of action.

Perth and Kinross Council is to use some of the money saved on its salary bill to keep secondary schools open during the holidays to help young people whose National 5, Higher and Advanced Higher exams begin in just over seven weeks.

Exams start on April 24. Image: Shutterstock.

As it set its budget on Wednesday, SNP-led Perth and Kinross Council agreed a “significant” £281,000 learning support package.

The money will be used to:

  • Keep all Perth and Kinross Council secondary schools open during the two-week April holiday to provide study support for S4 to S6 pupils
  • Provide activity clubs during this year’s summer, October and Christmas and next year’s Easter holidays
  • Increase investment in the virtual learning campus to complement in-person learning and allow greater curriculum choice for pupils
Councillor John Rebbeck. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Councillor John Rebbeck, convener of the council’s learning and families committee, said: “It is entirely appropriate that any savings the council make as an indirect consequence of teachers’ strikes are re-invested in children and families.

“We are also aware of the angst many parents of pupils, and indeed, the pupils themselves have.

“They will be facing important exams in the Spring and it is vital we support extra study through the Easter holidays.”

Parents of pupils at Perth’s Bertha Park High School – one of the schools closed for six extra days in the targeted action last week and next week – are among those worried about the loss of teaching time.

The stress of missing these crucial pre-exam school days is having a big impact on the mental health of our teenagers.”

Lindsay Galloway, Bertha Park High School Parent Angle

In a letter urging Mr Swinney to help resolve the dispute, the schools’ Parent Angle group chair Lindsay Galloway said the action was having a “catastrophic impact” on children’s lives.

She said: “Those due to sit SQA exams will be at a disadvantage compared to their peers in other schools, and the stress of missing these crucial pre-exam school days is having a big impact on the mental health of our teenagers.”

Some teachers, she claimed, had told pupils that poorer than anticipated prelim results were likely to be due in part to not having enough teaching days to cover the required curriculum.

