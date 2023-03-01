Midweek meal: This one-pan ravioli lasagne dish is ideal for busy weeknights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Midweek meal: This one-pan ravioli lasagne dish is ideal for busy weeknights

By Brian Stormont
March 1 2023, 6.50pm
Rustic ravioli lasagne. Image: Supplied by PA Photo/Louise Hagger
Rustic ravioli lasagne. Image: Supplied by PA Photo/Louise Hagger

Lasagne can be a bit of a faff to make – but this ingenious hack from Caught Snackin’ takes all the work out of it, by layering up ravioli.

Featuring a selection of tasty ingredients including fresh ravioli and mozzarella cheese slices, this rustic ravioli lasagne recipe can be whipped up in as little as four steps.

And to top it all off, there is plenty of it to go around – whether it be to feed the family or guests stopping by for a delicious meal.

To browse the selection of midweek meal recipes available on the Courier website, click here.

You will find everything from butternut squash and tofu red curry and spicy feta, pepper and courgette pizzas to Scotch beef margherita meatball orzo pasta and Mary Berry’s Tuscan chicken.

There is even a wide range of seafood dishes including prawn and chorizo stir fry, smoked trout risotto, macaroni with spinach and salmon, and Jeremy Pang’s salt and Sichuan pepper prawns.

Sure to satisfy even the fussiest of tastebuds, the dishes are hassle-free to make and very tasty.

Rustic ravioli lasagne

(Serves 4)

Rustic ravioli lasagne. Image: Supplied by PA Photo/Louise Hagger

Ingredients

  • 450ml tomato pizza sauce
  • 500g fresh vegetarian ravioli (such as butternut squash or mushroom filling)
  • 18 mozzarella cheese slices
  • Drizzle of olive oil
  • Salt and pepper

Method

  1. Preheat the oven to 190C/170 Fan/375F/Gas Mark 5.
  2. Pour one-third of the tomato sauce across the base of a large oven dish and top with one-third of the ravioli, in a single layer.
  3. Arrange six slices of mozzarella across the top and season with salt and pepper. Repeat this layering twice more.
  4. Drizzle with olive oil and bake for 25 minutes, until golden and bubbling, then serve.

Caught Snackin’: 100 recipes. Simple. Fast. Flavoursome. is published by Hamlyn, priced £20. Photography by Louise Hagger. Available now.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Food & Drink

Rustic ravioli lasagne. Image: Supplied by PA Photo/Louise Hagger
Great British Menu: Dundee and Angus-born chefs make it to next round in Scottish…
Rustic ravioli lasagne. Image: Supplied by PA Photo/Louise Hagger
Dundee and Angus-born chefs battle to secure space in second round of Great British…
Artisana founder Ailsa Hayward and owner Jeni Fallone
Award-winning Angus brownie business Artisana looks to expand after changing hands
Rustic ravioli lasagne. Image: Supplied by PA Photo/Louise Hagger
Sweet treats: This chocolate, walnut and cranberry loaf will go perfectly with a mug…
Rustic ravioli lasagne. Image: Supplied by PA Photo/Louise Hagger
Restaurant review: Pop into Rae's in Montrose for a quality, wholesome lunch
Rustic ravioli lasagne. Image: Supplied by PA Photo/Louise Hagger
8 dog-friendly eateries in Perth to enjoy a meal out with your pooch
3
Food on table
Farm to fork; Discover the menu at this countryside retreat
The four Scottish chefs are gearing up to take part in Great British Menu 2023.
Angus and Dundee-born chefs to appear on Great British Menu's 2023 Scotland heat
Rustic ravioli lasagne. Image: Supplied by PA Photo/Louise Hagger
Comfort Food Friday: Spruce up your beef bourguignon with the addition of cheesy garlic…
Rustic ravioli lasagne. Image: Supplied by PA Photo/Louise Hagger
The Bridge at Rusacks St Andrews to be relaunched as Mediterranean restaurant

Most Read

1
Benjamin Alexander.
Transport firm boss told Perth police ketamine and cocaine were ‘talcum powder’
2
Rustic ravioli lasagne. Image: Supplied by PA Photo/Louise Hagger
Dundee delivery driver left in hospital after dog attack
3
Rustic ravioli lasagne. Image: Supplied by PA Photo/Louise Hagger
Inside story of Perthshire recycling plant owned by prominent businessman Simon Howie
4
Goodfellow & Steven on Albert Street.
Iconic Dundee bakery store to close after 45 years
2
5
Rustic ravioli lasagne. Image: Supplied by PA Photo/Louise Hagger
Man taken to hospital after car lands on its roof in Fife crash
6
Rustic ravioli lasagne. Image: Supplied by PA Photo/Louise Hagger
American bulldog hospitalised three men in a month in Dundee
7
Rustic ravioli lasagne. Image: Supplied by PA Photo/Louise Hagger
Dozens of workers paid off at Fife yard amid unpaid bills and no toilet…
8
Rustic ravioli lasagne. Image: Supplied by PA Photo/Louise Hagger
Jim Goodwin set to be named new Dundee United boss as short-term deal agreed
9
9
Rustic ravioli lasagne. Image: Supplied by PA Photo/Louise Hagger
Driver who killed Dundee woman in Boxing Day ‘scene from hell’ given community service
10
Mark Ford in his rented Dundee home
Dundee flats investigation: Homes ridden with mould, landlords harassing tenants, families in crisis… all…

More from The Courier

Rustic ravioli lasagne. Image: Supplied by PA Photo/Louise Hagger
Dundee man jailed for police pursuits and Asda assault
Rustic ravioli lasagne. Image: Supplied by PA Photo/Louise Hagger
Dundee child molester jailed for historic abuse of three girls
Rustic ravioli lasagne. Image: Supplied by PA Photo/Louise Hagger
Fife anglers plan to 'transplant' weeds to save River Eden fish stocks
Rustic ravioli lasagne. Image: Supplied by PA Photo/Louise Hagger
John Motson's words - and actions - at Tannadice classic showed the measure of…
Rustic ravioli lasagne. Image: Supplied by PA Photo/Louise Hagger
In pictures: Tayside and Fife kids bring characters to life for World Book Day…
Brian Robertson at Silverburn Park
Brian Robertson: Heartbreak after sudden death of driving force behind Leven's Silverburn Park project
Rustic ravioli lasagne. Image: Supplied by PA Photo/Louise Hagger
Wellgate business hits out at Dundee shopping centre's maintenance issues
Rustic ravioli lasagne. Image: Supplied by PA Photo/Louise Hagger
Shuttle buses to transport fans to Radio 1's Big Weekend in Dundee
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson sets 40 points top six target
Rustic ravioli lasagne. Image: Supplied by PA Photo/Louise Hagger
Girl, 12, reported missing from Dundee since Monday

Editor's Picks

Most Commented