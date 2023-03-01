Midweek meal: This one-pan ravioli lasagne dish is ideal for busy weeknights

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Lasagne can be a bit of a faff to make – but this ingenious hack from Caught Snackin’ takes all the work out of it, by layering up ravioli.

Featuring a selection of tasty ingredients including fresh ravioli and mozzarella cheese slices, this rustic ravioli lasagne recipe can be whipped up in as little as four steps.

And to top it all off, there is plenty of it to go around – whether it be to feed the family or guests stopping by for a delicious meal.

Rustic ravioli lasagne

(Serves 4)

Ingredients

450ml tomato pizza sauce

500g fresh vegetarian ravioli (such as butternut squash or mushroom filling)

18 mozzarella cheese slices

Drizzle of olive oil

Salt and pepper

Method

Preheat the oven to 190C/170 Fan/375F/Gas Mark 5. Pour one-third of the tomato sauce across the base of a large oven dish and top with one-third of the ravioli, in a single layer. Arrange six slices of mozzarella across the top and season with salt and pepper. Repeat this layering twice more. Drizzle with olive oil and bake for 25 minutes, until golden and bubbling, then serve.

Caught Snackin’: 100 recipes. Simple. Fast. Flavoursome. is published by Hamlyn, priced £20. Photography by Louise Hagger. Available now.