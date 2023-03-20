Superhead proposal for Waid Academy and East Neuk primary school is a ‘step too far’ says MSP

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

North East Fife’s MSP believes a ‘superhead’ proposal for Waid Academy is a step too far given recent behaviour issues highlighted at the school.

Willie Rennie has raised concerns about plans for one head teacher to cover Waid Academy and a local primary school.

Under several options being considered, up to seven East Neuk primary schools could share one head teacher and the area’s secondary school – Waid Academy – could share its head teacher with Anstruther Primary, Crail Primary or both.

The MSP has urged Fife Council to be cautious when cutting the number of head teachers covering East Neuk schools amid fears children could be disadvantaged.

East Neuk parents claimed their children will lose out if the ‘superhead’ teacher plans go ahead.

In January a schoolgirl was assaulted on a classroom floor at Waid Academy and a boy was reportedly knocked unconscious in a fight on the same day.

Mr Rennie said: “Local people were clear that a superhead covering nine schools would be unacceptable when the council proposed that option last year.

“The new options are more moderate but still could lead to one head teacher covering seven primary schools and three nurseries which is far too many and should be rejected.

‘Waid Academy superhead proposal a step too far’

“The proposal for one headteacher to cover Waid Academy and Anstruther Primary School is a step too far especially with the reported recent behaviour issues.”

Meanwhile, parent councils of the Waid cluster schools have joined forces to challenge the plans.

When the idea was first mooted last year parents were outraged at the prospect of schools losing their own head teachers.

Fife Council agreed to pause it but now education bosses have brought a revised concept back to the table.

Waid cluster schools working group

And the Waid cluster schools parent council working group has called on parents to resist the grouping of large numbers of primary schools and nurseries.

Emily Robson Ramsay, parent council chairman of Elie Primary, said: “Our children and families currently benefit from a headship 2.5 days a week, which would be cut to one day a week [under options set out] in the new proposals.

“This simply cannot benefit the children, staff or school community.

“Our children are still making up for lost learning and fielding the emotional fall-out post Covid.

“At a time when they need stability, educational support, present leaders and role models, change such as that proposed by Fife Council lacks sense and stands only to disadvantage our children.”

What happens next?

Education officers have consulted with East Neuk parents on the options, with a view to implementing the leadership model chosen in August 2023.

Angela Logue, head of education and children’s services, told parents: “We want to create strong and resilient leadership and management arrangements across the schools that will continue to improve outcomes for children and young people in the area.”