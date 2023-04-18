Why Tayside and Fife teens should skip chores – and other tips – to beat exam stress

Exams are about to begin for around 18,000 teenagers in Tayside and Fife, and parents will be eager to help them cope with the stress.

While some young people seem undaunted by the prospect of sitting exams, others become anxious, overwhelmed and even ill from the pressure.

As exams season approaches for those studying for National 5s, Highers and Advanced Highers we’ve compiled some tips for parents to help their children stay calm.

And one key piece of advice we have which will make you particularly popular with your offspring is allowing them to skip chores and tidying their rooms to focus their time on studying and staying in top mental and physical form.

Search: Our 2023 exams timetables for Nat 5s, Highers and Advanced Highers

Drawing from advice of NHS Inform and Young Minds, we’ve smashed together what we think are the best exams stress tips for parents.

Signs your child may have exams stress

Teenagers may or may not voice their worries at the prospect of sitting exams, but signs they are feeling the pressure could include:

headaches and stomach pain

disturbed sleep

irritability and/or low mood

increased or decreased appetite

loss of interest in activities they usually enjoy

What parents can do to help

There are many things you can do to help reduce your child’s anxiety while they study. Our top exams stress tips for parents are:

Talking helps. If they are reluctant to open up to you about worries encourage them to study with a friend or speak to their teachers or tutor.

Offer healthy snacks and meals. A balanced diet will aid concentration while food and drinks high in fat, sugar or caffeine can contribute to irritability and low mood.

Help them get a good night’s sleep – this means 8 to 10 hours for most teenagers. Ensuring they have at least half an hour of down time before bed aids sleep and is much better than cramming into the early hours.

Stay calm yourself to avoid projecting your own anxiety on to them. Remain positive and remember criticism could undermine their confidence.

Be organised. Make sure they have somewhere comfortable and uncluttered to work. Help them devise a revision schedule and access past papers to practice.

Exercise and doing the things they enjoy will relieve stress and boost energy. Encourage them to take a break and go for a walk, cycle, swim, visit friends or see a movie.

Let them off with household chores and tidying their rooms for the time being so they can focus on exam preparations and looking after their mental and physical health.

Provide reassurance. If they don’t do as well as they hope, they could take the exam again or take an alternative path to the career they aspire to. And you’ll be proud of them no matter what.

There may, however, be times when more help is required. If severe anxiety or low mood interferes with everyday life contact your GP.

Young people can also contact Childline counsellors online or by calling 0800 1111 or the NSPCC by email.