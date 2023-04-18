Why Tayside and Fife teens should skip chores – and other tips – to beat exam stress

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why Tayside and Fife teens should skip chores – and other tips – to beat exam stress

Our advice for helping your child stay calm during exam season.

Parent with girl at desk helping her deal with exams stress.
How to help your child stay calm for exams. Image: Shutterstock.
By Cheryl Peebles

Exams are about to begin for around 18,000 teenagers in Tayside and Fife, and parents will be eager to help them cope with the stress.

While some young people seem undaunted by the prospect of sitting exams, others become anxious, overwhelmed and even ill from the pressure.

As exams season approaches for those studying for National 5s, Highers and Advanced Highers we’ve compiled some tips for parents to help their children stay calm.

And one key piece of advice we have which will make you particularly popular with your offspring is allowing them to skip chores and tidying their rooms to focus their time on studying and staying in top mental and physical form.

Search: Our 2023 exams timetables for Nat 5s, Highers and Advanced Highers

Drawing from advice of NHS Inform and Young Minds, we’ve smashed together what we think are the best exams stress tips for parents.

Signs your child may have exams stress

Teenagers may or may not voice their worries at the prospect of sitting exams, but signs they are feeling the pressure could include:

  • headaches and stomach pain
  • disturbed sleep
  • irritability and/or low mood
  • increased or decreased appetite
  • loss of interest in activities they usually enjoy
Make time for exercise and doing the things they enjoy. Image: Shutterstock.

What parents can do to help

There are many things you can do to help reduce your child’s anxiety while they study. Our top exams stress tips for parents are:

  • Talking helps. If they are reluctant to open up to you about worries encourage them to study with a friend or speak to their teachers or tutor.
  • Offer healthy snacks and meals. A balanced diet will aid concentration while food and drinks high in fat, sugar or caffeine can contribute to irritability and low mood.
  • Help them get a good night’s sleep – this means 8 to 10 hours for most teenagers. Ensuring they have at least half an hour of down time before bed aids sleep and is much better than cramming into the early hours.
  • Stay calm yourself to avoid projecting your own anxiety on to them. Remain positive and remember criticism could undermine their confidence.
  • Be organised. Make sure they have somewhere comfortable and uncluttered to work. Help them devise a revision schedule and access past papers to practice.
  • Exercise and doing the things they enjoy will relieve stress and boost energy. Encourage them to take a break and go for a walk, cycle, swim, visit friends or see a movie.
  • Let them off with household chores and tidying their rooms for the time being so they can focus on exam preparations and looking after their mental and physical health.
  • Provide reassurance. If they don’t do as well as they hope, they could take the exam again or take an alternative path to the career they aspire to. And you’ll be proud of them no matter what.

There may, however, be times when more help is required. If severe anxiety or low mood interferes with everyday life contact your GP.

Young people can also contact Childline counsellors online or by calling 0800 1111 or the NSPCC by email.

