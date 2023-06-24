Proms in pictures: Blairgowrie High School Class of 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Education Schools

Proms in pictures: Blairgowrie High School Class of 2023

Pictures from their big night in Malmaison Dundee.

Keir McKenzie and Maks Inkster sorted Leo Gard's tie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Cheryl Peebles

It was the night they’d all been waiting for – school prom, the highlight of most young students’ final year.

Spirits were running high at Malmaison Dundee on Friday night as teenagers finishing Blairgowrie High School, Perthshire, celebrated the end of their school days.

Dressed in stunning ball gowns and smart suits or kilts, young classmates marked a night to remember before heading for university, college, work or elsewhere.

And as they said their farewells to friends they had grown up with, our photographer captured the special occasion.

Blairgowrie High prom is featured in our Class of ’23 series, in which we are showcasing pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife.

Blairgowrie High prom 2023

All photographs by Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

Hannah Airth, Leilanni Tracey, Kirsty Baxter and Emma Wands all glammed up for prom. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Lewis Acford and Callum Rae at the Malmaison Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Archie Graham gives the camera a thumbs up. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Blairgowrie High School staff and teachers at the 2023 prom. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Michal Znajdeka, Jake Roney, Christie Dawson, Sam McLean and Mark Scott were ready for the evening ahead. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Bethany Carle-Barnes and Nicole Neave share a hug. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Ruby Pol, Luci Donachie and Emma Ritchie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Craig McLellan, Noah Hepburn, Shane Bowen and Callan Scobie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
A group of staff pose for a photo. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Keir McKenzie, Hannah Lewis, Adelie Nairn, Holly Jenkins and James Henderson. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Victoria Ritchie and Alana Gruneberg-MacKenzie smile for the camera. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
A group of friends looking smart. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Ruby Pol, Luci Donachie and Emma Ritchie were all smiles for their prom night. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Bethany Carle-Barnes, Nicole Neave, Harrison Maloney and Jodi Mason share a laugh. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Lilly Manning takes a selfie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Melissa Smith, Victoria Ritchie and Lilly Manning. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Staff from Blairgowrie High School dress up for prom. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

