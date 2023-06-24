Schools Proms in pictures: Blairgowrie High School Class of 2023 Pictures from their big night in Malmaison Dundee. Keir McKenzie and Maks Inkster sorted Leo Gard's tie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson By Cheryl Peebles Share Proms in pictures: Blairgowrie High School Class of 2023 Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/schools/4501687/blairgowrie-high-prom-2023/ Copy Link It was the night they’d all been waiting for – school prom, the highlight of most young students’ final year. Spirits were running high at Malmaison Dundee on Friday night as teenagers finishing Blairgowrie High School, Perthshire, celebrated the end of their school days. Dressed in stunning ball gowns and smart suits or kilts, young classmates marked a night to remember before heading for university, college, work or elsewhere. And as they said their farewells to friends they had grown up with, our photographer captured the special occasion. Blairgowrie High prom is featured in our Class of ’23 series, in which we are showcasing pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife. Blairgowrie High prom 2023 All photographs by Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson. Hannah Airth, Leilanni Tracey, Kirsty Baxter and Emma Wands all glammed up for prom. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Lewis Acford and Callum Rae at the Malmaison Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Archie Graham gives the camera a thumbs up. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Blairgowrie High School staff and teachers at the 2023 prom. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Michal Znajdeka, Jake Roney, Christie Dawson, Sam McLean and Mark Scott were ready for the evening ahead. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Bethany Carle-Barnes and Nicole Neave share a hug. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Ruby Pol, Luci Donachie and Emma Ritchie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Craig McLellan, Noah Hepburn, Shane Bowen and Callan Scobie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson A group of staff pose for a photo. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Keir McKenzie, Hannah Lewis, Adelie Nairn, Holly Jenkins and James Henderson. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Victoria Ritchie and Alana Gruneberg-MacKenzie smile for the camera. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson A group of friends looking smart. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Ruby Pol, Luci Donachie and Emma Ritchie were all smiles for their prom night. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Bethany Carle-Barnes, Nicole Neave, Harrison Maloney and Jodi Mason share a laugh. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Lilly Manning takes a selfie. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Melissa Smith, Victoria Ritchie and Lilly Manning. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Staff from Blairgowrie High School dress up for prom. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson