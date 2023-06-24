Proms in pictures: Blairgowrie High School Class of 2023

It was the night they’d all been waiting for – school prom, the highlight of most young students’ final year.

Spirits were running high at Malmaison Dundee on Friday night as teenagers finishing Blairgowrie High School, Perthshire, celebrated the end of their school days.

Dressed in stunning ball gowns and smart suits or kilts, young classmates marked a night to remember before heading for university, college, work or elsewhere.

And as they said their farewells to friends they had grown up with, our photographer captured the special occasion.

Blairgowrie High prom is featured in our Class of ’23 series, in which we are showcasing pictures from some of the leavers’ proms and dances for secondary schools across Tayside and Fife.

Blairgowrie High prom 2023

All photographs by Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.