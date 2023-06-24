Warning for thunder, hail and gusty winds for large swathes of Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Warning for thunder, hail and gusty winds for large swathes of Tayside and Fife

Some locations could see 30mm to 40mm of rainfall in less than two hours.

By Stephen Eighteen
Ad line of thunderstorms could develop on Sunday afternoon.
Ad line of thunderstorms could develop on Sunday afternoon.

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for thunderstorms across Tayside and Fife this weekend.

The forecaster says an organised line of thunderstorms could develop across eastern Scotland on Sunday afternoon.

Some locations could see 30mm to 40mm of rainfall in less than two hours.

“Frequent lightning, large hail (up to 3 cm in diameter) and strong, gusty winds will be additional hazards,” the warning says.

Homes and businesses ‘could be flooded’

The yellow warning covers Dundee, Angus and eastern parts of Perthshire and Fife.

It is in place between 1pm and 9pm on Sunday.

Met Office weather warning area.
The area covered by the weather warning. Image: Met Office.

The warning says: “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings and temporary outdoor structures from floodwater, lightning strikes, large hail or strong winds

“There is a small chance that some communities become temporarily cut off by flooded roads

“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.”

More from The Courier

St Johnstone's Dan Phillips has pulled out of Trinidad and Tobago's Gold Cup squad through injury.
St Johnstone star Dan Phillips OUT of Trinidad and Tobago Gold Cup squad through…
Ad line of thunderstorms could develop on Sunday afternoon.
Proms in pictures: Breadalbane Academy Class of 2023
Ad line of thunderstorms could develop on Sunday afternoon.
Proms in pictures: Blairgowrie High School Class of 2023
Musician Andy Truscott is standing in the doorway of an abandoned building at Crail Airfield.
'They remember dog fights in the skies over Crail' - the music installation transporting…
Ad line of thunderstorms could develop on Sunday afternoon.
Nature watch: An extravaganza of wildflowers in the Trossachs
Scotland manager Steve Clarke.
JIM SPENCE: Steve Clarke is Scotland manager SFA deserves as reward for blanking critics
Ad line of thunderstorms could develop on Sunday afternoon.
Fife domestic abuser hurled Xbox controller at partner as she pled for mercy
Ad line of thunderstorms could develop on Sunday afternoon.
Fantastic Fife house is surrounded by woodland and has glorious views
Ad line of thunderstorms could develop on Sunday afternoon.
A stravaig to the rounded hill of Meikle Kilrannoch in the Angus Glens
Ad line of thunderstorms could develop on Sunday afternoon.
'Miracle' no-one hurt when driver sped towards police after Dundee pursuit