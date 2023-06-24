Warning for thunder, hail and gusty winds for large swathes of Tayside and Fife

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for thunderstorms across Tayside and Fife this weekend.

The forecaster says an organised line of thunderstorms could develop across eastern Scotland on Sunday afternoon.

Some locations could see 30mm to 40mm of rainfall in less than two hours.

“Frequent lightning, large hail (up to 3 cm in diameter) and strong, gusty winds will be additional hazards,” the warning says.

Homes and businesses ‘could be flooded’

The yellow warning covers Dundee, Angus and eastern parts of Perthshire and Fife.

It is in place between 1pm and 9pm on Sunday.

The warning says: “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings and temporary outdoor structures from floodwater, lightning strikes, large hail or strong winds

“There is a small chance that some communities become temporarily cut off by flooded roads

“Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services

“Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

“There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.”