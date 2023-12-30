Schools Photos of Tayside and Fife babies celebrating their first Christmas: PART THREE Our final gallery of local tots during the festive season. Eight-month-old Owen Anderson's first taste of Christmas in Monifieth. Image: Pamela Anderson. By Cheryl Peebles December 30 2023, 6.00am Share Photos of Tayside and Fife babies celebrating their first Christmas: PART THREE Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/education/schools/4852304/photos-tayside-fife-babies-at-christmas-part-three/ Copy Link 0 comment Christmas Day was particularly special for those with a baby in the family. And we asked parents to share the joy by sending us photos of their little one’s first festive season. They did so in great number. We have loved looking through their pictures from the big day, which include tots from just a few days old to those nearing their first birthday. Some were dressed up in elf outfits, some were in their Sunday best and others were opening their gifts. We published the first batch on Thursday, the second on Friday and here is the final gallery. Babies’ first Christmas in Tayside and Fife Lyra Smith, 5 months, Kirriemuir. Loa Handy, 3 months, Dundee. Jax Laing, 9 months, Dundee. Kayden Watters, 7 weeks, Methil. Max, 6 months, Forfar. Jensen Buchanan, 4 weeks, Dundee. Lockie Fyfe, 7 months. Jax and Abel Smith, 11 weeks. Lorenzo Carson Boler, 10 months, with Phoebe, Blairgowrie. Jax, 10 months. Kheeva Scott, 8 months, Dundee. Mabel Robertson, Dundee, born December 13. Koah, 11 months. Kendall, Arbroath. Jokki Laing, 5 months, Dundee. Lowen Clark, 7 months, Dundee. Kai Theo Junior Guild, 3 months, Dundee. Kehlani Sangster, 5 months, Dundee. Mylah McAlinden, 6 months, Forfar. Mayla, one month, Leven. Mayzee, 8 weeks, Dundee. Oren Jon, 6 months, Fife. Polly Murray, 6 months, Dundee. Noxx Wales, 3 months, Dundee. Poppy Walton, 6 months, Kirkcaldy. Quinn Wallace, 3 weeks, Dundee. Peyton Mackie, 11 months, Dundee. Orianna, 2 months, Fife. Nico Smith, 3 months, Dundee. Rendall McPhee, 7 months, Dundee. Maya Gray, 3 months. Ocean Gourley, 7 months, Dundee. Oakley McPhee, 8 months, Dundee. Oakley McPhee, 4 months, Dundee. Orla, 5 months. Owen Anderson, 8 months, Monifieth. Pyper-Rose Macpherson, 6 months. Remi Leighton, 10 months, Dundee. River Newlands, 4 months, Perth. Poppie McKay, 6 months, Arbroath. Romi Heyder, 14 weeks. Sullivan Bell, 5 months. Skye Meenan, 6 months, Dundee. Romeo, 10 months. Rowan Wright, 3 months, Dundee. Roman Schonenberger, 9 weeks, Dundee. Sonny Ashurst, 8 weeks. Riley Rose, 5 and a half months. Sol Conacher, 6 months, Dundee. Reuben Clark, 9 weeks Brechin. Rhys, 5 months, Dundee. Ryder Ewen, 7 months, Dundee. Rory McCann, 5 months, Carnoustie. Sadie Doyle, 4 months, Dundee. Rhue Milne, 7 months, Dundee. Summer Audrey Stanford, 7 months, Broughty Ferry. Sadie Stewart, 9 months, Dundee. Sierra, 5 months. Storm, 4 months, Dundee. Talia Love Kerr, 8 months, Blackford. Taylor May Dunn, 5 weeks, Dundee. Teddy Fotheringham, 6 weeks, Dundee. Arlo Lyon, 10 months, Monifieth, with mum Ashley and siblings Reece, Eva and Rio.
Conversation