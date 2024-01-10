Tayside schoolkids facing ice cream shortage as pupils offered breadsticks instead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tayside schoolkids facing ice cream shortage as pupils offered breadsticks instead

Ice cream is off the menu in Tayside schools.

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
Ice cream stock image
There is an ice cream shortage in Tayside schools. Image: Gratis Graphics

Tayside school pupils are facing an ice cream shortage – with youngsters being offered breadsticks as an alternative.

Tayside Contracts, which provides school meals in Angus, Dundee, and Perth and Kinross, messaged parents this week to say it cannot supply ice cream for school lunch desserts.

The company is offering alternatives instead.

Next week, from January 15, pupils will be offered breadsticks and dip on Mondays.

And from the following week, January 22, raspberry jelly and pineapple will be served on Tuesdays.

A Tayside Contracts email sent to parents said: “Please be advised that due to the continued unavailability of ice cream, the alternatives as per below should be served until further notice.”

Ice cream shortage in Tayside schools

The reason for the dearth of ice cream has not been explained.

But a Tayside Contracts spokesperson said: “The changes were applied to Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross school menus due to supply issues with our ice cream product.

“We are very keen to put ice cream back on the menu as it is a popular choice, and it looks like we will be in a position to do this imminently.

“We cannot confirm an exact date as discussions are still ongoing with our supply chain.”

Four different menus for Tayside children and two for Fife children are offered on rotation throughout the year.

Further information on nutrition and allergens is available here for meals for Angus, Dundee, Perth and Kinross and Fife.

In Scotland all children in P1 to P5 and those from low-income families can get free school meals.

Conversation