Tayside schoolkids facing ice cream shortage as pupils offered breadsticks instead

Tayside school pupils are facing an ice cream shortage – with youngsters being offered breadsticks as an alternative.

Tayside Contracts, which provides school meals in Angus, Dundee, and Perth and Kinross, messaged parents this week to say it cannot supply ice cream for school lunch desserts.

The company is offering alternatives instead.

Next week, from January 15, pupils will be offered breadsticks and dip on Mondays.

And from the following week, January 22, raspberry jelly and pineapple will be served on Tuesdays.

A Tayside Contracts email sent to parents said: “Please be advised that due to the continued unavailability of ice cream, the alternatives as per below should be served until further notice.”

Ice cream shortage in Tayside schools

The reason for the dearth of ice cream has not been explained.

But a Tayside Contracts spokesperson said: “The changes were applied to Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross school menus due to supply issues with our ice cream product.

“We are very keen to put ice cream back on the menu as it is a popular choice, and it looks like we will be in a position to do this imminently.

“We cannot confirm an exact date as discussions are still ongoing with our supply chain.”

Four different menus for Tayside children and two for Fife children are offered on rotation throughout the year.

Further information on nutrition and allergens is available here for meals for Angus, Dundee, Perth and Kinross and Fife.

In Scotland all children in P1 to P5 and those from low-income families can get free school meals.