Home Education Schools

Send us your back to school photos from Perth and Kinross and Stirling

We will publish as many readers' pictures as we can of their kids starting or returning to school.

By Cheryl Peebles
Millie Mackay starting Our Lady's RC Primary School last year. Image: Ashleigh Burry.
It’s the end of the holidays for Perth and Kinross and Stirling children – and we would love to see your back to school photos.

We want parents to send us their pictures of kids starting or returning to school on Wednesday.

We’ll publish as many as we can in print and online to share the occasion of the first day of the new term.

You can upload your photos here until noon on Thursday.

Then look out for your photo in print in The Courier and on our website.

School uniforms will be pressed and schoolbags packed as Perth and Kinross and Stirling children prepare to return to class tomorrow.

There will be joy as kids are reunited with classmates they may not have seen since June.

And there will be even more excitement for those making the big step from nursery to school or into secondary school.

We’ve already published an online gallery of Dundee and Angus children as they returned today.

We’ll also be looking for photos of Fife children as they return to school next Wednesday.

We wish all schoolchildren a great academic year.

Conversation