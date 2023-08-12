Edinburgh Fringe Review: Aaron Simmonds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Edinburgh Fringe Review: Aaron Simmonds

The disabled comedian's show Baby Steps sees him do stand-up standing up for the first time.

Aaron Simmonds show Baby Steps is at the Pleasance. Image: Steve Ullathorne.
By Jack McKeown

Aaron Simmonds is an extraordinary man.

Born with cerebral palsy, he went on to play wheelchair basketball for the Great Britain Under-23 squad before getting into powerlifting and going all the way to the world championships.

A few years ago he took up comedy and has gone on to carve out a successful career making audiences laugh.

He was a BBC New Comedy Award finalist in 2017 and won Jewish Comedian of the Year in the same year. He’s featured on The Russell Howard Hour on Sky Max, Rob Beckett’s Undeniable on Comedy Central and BackChat on Dave.

Standing up

Until now he has done his gigs from the security of a wheelchair. This year, he explains to the audience, he wanted to do stand-up, well, standing up.

When he made this decision, he says, he was only capable of staying on his feet for 15 minutes at a time.

Aaron Simmonds is standing up to do stand-up. Image: Steve Ullathorne.

Not only does Simmonds stand up for the entire hour of his show, titled Baby Steps, he keeps his audience glued to their seats.

A born storyteller, Simmonds takes us through various episodes of his life with honesty, humility and wit. From the time his two grannies accidentally touched him up at a family wedding to a tale of love rivalry over a female powerlifter, he’s capable of spinning a hilarious yarn..

He talks about his disability and about people’s reaction to it, positive and negative. And, despite the obvious discomfort he’s in, he remains on his feet – and smiling – for the full hour of the show.

He leaves the venue on a warm wave of applause accompanied, of course, by Elton John’s I’m Still Standing.

 

4/5

 

Aaron Simmonds: Baby Steps is on at the Pleasance Bunker 2 at 4.25pm until August 28.

