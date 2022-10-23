REVIEW: Spirits of Scone 2022 is frightfully fun – but not for the faint hearted!

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment What's On

REVIEW: Spirits of Scone 2022 is frightfully fun – but not for the faint hearted!

By Michael Alexander
October 23 2022, 6.00pm

Cackling laughter and distant blood curdling screams drift eerily through the darkness as nervous-looking visitors arrive at Spirits of Scone.

“Do you do requests?” I casually ask a ghoulish piper who is playing haunting tunes beside the ticket check-point queue.

“Aye, Get Back!” he warns before breaking into a manic laugh and disappearing off into the ghostly gloom.

Foreboding

Like all the best horror films, there’s an eerie yet good humoured sense of foreboding in the air.

Queuing to enter Spirits of Scone. Image: Michael Alexander

With senses heightened, fears grow that shadows might conceal something horrific, while noises from the undergrowth raise the possibility of a lurking presence.

Standing in a queue for a few minutes as tickets are checked, a poetic pre-recorded message declares: “Stay on the path don’t get lost on the route, the ground is uneven underfoot. Keep your distance from others and the spirits too. Don’t touch our ghoulies and they won’t touch you!”

Meanwhile, friendly yet straight-faced stewards offer their own advice.

Illuminated trees near the entrance to Spirits of Scone. Image: Michael Alexander

“Say goodbye to your friends on social media!” one man advises two teenage girls glued to their phones.

“It’s just like Enchanted Forest!” assures another with a cackle as arrivals admire the colourful illuminations on the trees – but are those shadowy figures lurking in the undergrowth beyond?

Waymarked route

Setting off past a ‘blood’-splattered ‘this way’ sign and a colourful ghostly graveyard which includes a tombstone inscribed with the ominous message ‘RIP: This grave is reserved for YOU!’, it doesn’t take long for my teenage daughter and I to have our first ghostly ‘encounter’.

Ghostly graveyard at the start of Spirits of Scone. Image: Michael Alexander

As we creep along the path, a ghostly girl in a long white dress glides from the darkness and eye-balls us at close range without making a sound, before moving on to spook her next ‘victims’.

Faceless Chewbacca-like creatures jump unexpectedly from the deep ferns.

Others, more unsettlingly, stand ominously still in the gloom – daring us to pass.

A zombie-like figure, meanwhile, staggers down the middle of the path towards us – screaming in our face.

Ghostly figures emerge from the woods at Spirits of Scone. Picture by Graeme Hart.

They key is to laugh – or in my daughter’s case, play them at their own game and stare back.

But for a family walking in front of us, the Freaky Forest has already become too much as they insist we go ahead of them…

Encounter with witch

Reaching the Gingerbread House, an old crone asks my daughter: “Did you get a sweetie?”

When my daughter says “no”, the sinister witch mutters in reply: “That’s a shame it would have made you sleepy…!”

An encounter with a ‘witch’ at the Gingerbread House at Spirits of Scone. Image: Michael Alexander

Psycho Path

Dazzled by bright lights on the smoke-filled Psycho Path, it’s a walk of faith as meat cleaver wielding maniacs lurch towards us, their giant shadows eerily elongated by the brightness.

A meat cleaver-wielding ‘maniac’ on the Psycho Path at Spirits of Scone. Image: Michael Alexander

Before long, however, we reach the most memorable part of our two previous visits to Spirits of Scone in 2018 and 2019 – the Zombie Maze!

Maze of terror

Asked to wait a few seconds by another friendly steward who quips: “We haven’t heard you scream yet – but we will!”, we set off down the rabbit warren of darkened passages into the maze.

With limited visibility and the sounds of screams all around us, we encounter a range of bloodied, sinister and psychopathic characters lurking around just about every corner.

For the faint-hearted there’s a ‘Coward’s Way Out’.

‘Cowards way out sign’ in Zombie Maze at Spirits of Scone. Image: Michael Alexander

But we persevere and make it to the end with relieved smiles on our faces.

Deranged doctors!

From there it’s on to one of the most visually stunning parts of this year’s Spirits of Scone – the Hospital of Horrors.

Passing a giant sheet with bloodied writing which declares ‘The Doctor will see you next!”, it’s the stuff of nightmares as maniacal doctors and bloodied deranged patients stagger towards us from behind silhouetted ‘cubicles’.

Entering the Hospital of Horrors at Spirits of Scone. Image: Michael Alexander

The quality of the horror make-up is gruesomely realistic and the Create Events actors playing the roles appear to relish their parts – if, of course, they are acting!

Beauty of Scone Palace

Reaching the end of the one-hour outdoor route through the ancient gardens of historic Scone Palace, visitors are greeted by the stunning illuminations of the palace itself bathed in red and green.

Michael Alexander’s daughter makes it to the end of Spirits of Scone and is greeted with Scone Palace bathed in lights. Image: Michael Alexander

Here, there’s outdoor musical entertainment and a selection of hot and tasty food available, along with marshmallow sticks for toasting over a firepit.

Spirits of Scone ticket details

Organisers advise that the event is not suitable for children under eight or those of a nervous disposition.

Teenagers under the age of 16, meanwhile, must be accompanied by an adult.

That’s sound advice. But the best advice is to get into the spirit of the event and enjoy! After all, what can be scarier than British politics right now?

Spirits of Scone runs until Halloween. For ticket information go to www.scone-palace.co.uk/event/spirits-of-scone

Spirits of Scone: ultimate fright fest

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from What's On

Tickets are onsale for the Scottish Fashion Festival 2022. Image: Scottish Fashion Festival
Tickets on sale for Scottish Fashion Festival 2022 hosted by Dundee
Frank To meets Prince Charles more than a decade ago. Image: Frank To
'Honour' for Dundee-trained artist's work to be exhibited alongside watercolours by King Charles III
George Gilbert - Salmon Bothy. Image: Gallery Q
Fife artist George Gilbert RSW exhibiting in Dundee
Glamis Castle, Angus
Glamis Castle screening of Hocus Pocus 2 called off as downpours forecast
Enchanted Forest 2022. Image: Enchanted Forest
Warning over Enchanted Forest ticket scam in Perthshire
Omar Austin as Joseph Knight. Image: National Theatre of Scotland
'Enjoy the show bro - this one is for you!' says star of Joseph…
Francesca Rea. Image: Fife Contemporary
Inclusion and diversity at heart of Fife Contemporary’s signature Craft Pod displays
Jim Lamb of Edinburgh Cider with one of the many pints poured during the day.
24 best pictures of Skotoberfest at Dundee's Bonar Hall
Sally Reid as Shirley Valentine: Image by Russell Beard
Shirley Valentine story at Pitlochry Festival Theatre draws hope from 'drudgery', says actress Sally…
skotoberfest
Everything you need to know about beer festival Skotoberfest taking place in Dundee
5

Most Read

1
One car ended on its side following the crash on Provost Scott's Road. Image: Campbell Finlayson
Passenger in Montrose accident opens up on car crash
2
Fire services took nearly three hours to put out the fire at the old Dobbies building at Hillend Industrial Estate. Image: Neil Henderson
Fife fire services tackle blaze at old Dobbies building in Dalgety Bay
3
missing teen found
Woman sexually assaulted on bus in Perth as police launch appeal
4
Staff and customers were forced to remain inside the Douglas Road bingo hall for two hours. Image: Kim Cessford/DCT Media.
Knife-wielding man arrested after staff and customers locked inside Dundee bingo hall for two…
5
David McCallum (left) and Scott Colville will return for sentencing to Dunfermline next month.
Pair terrorised Fife family for £20k with rape threat and call to undertaker to…
6
Joshua Smith leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Customer fled as Dundee driver smashed into Tayport takeaway
7
Motorists have been warned there is no access to the M90 northbound road at Broxden Roundabout. Image: Kim Cessford
Broxden Roundabout clears after 10-hour lorry recovery operation
8
Ged Grimes on stage with Simple Minds in Verona. Image: Simple Minds
Simple Minds’ Dundee bass player Ged Grimes on why the band’s new album looks…
9
Iain Hutchison, managing director of Perth-based Merlin ERD.
Perth entrepreneur’s journey from selling gooseberries aged 12 to becoming a global drilling expert
10
The Barry Road premises were earmarked for a takeaway. Image: Google
Carnoustie takeaway planning appeal rejected by councillors

More from The Courier

Police have closed the road in Dunfermline following the crash. Image: Neil Henderson, DC Thomson.
Police set up diversion after two-car crash closes Dunfermline road
James McPake during Saturday's defeat to Montrose. Photograph: Craig Brown.
James McPake aware of Dunfermline's fans' demands and explains why he takes 'full responsibility'…
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock (13043413w) Rishi Sunak MP campaigning in Sevenoaks with Tory activists. Rishi Sunak MP campaigning in Sevenoaks, Kent, UK - 22 Jul 2022
Here are 5 big Scottish decisions facing the next prime minister
Tom Hall scores the first of his two tries for Dundee Rugby.
Dundee Rugby's big comeback stalled at the death by Ayr
Matthew Wright gets his and Montrose's second. Photograph: Craig Brown.
4 talking points as Montrose masterclass ends Dunfermline's unbeaten run
John Swinney cites early 2014 Yes figures as reason for IndyRef2 confidence
Tony Watt clears a smoke bomb from the Paisley pitch. Image: SNS
5 Dundee United talking points as Premiership unbeaten run goes up in smoke at…
Dundee newboy Derick Osei was a second-half sub against Morton on Saturday (Image: David Young/Shutterstock).
4 talking points from Dundee's Morton stalemate including team selection, missing men and Josh…
Arbroath manager Dick Campbell during a cinch Championship match between Arbroath and Hamilton. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Bobby Linn’s importance laid bare but stats show Lichties…
Angus Council's fostering and adoption teams were out promoting the service at the Arbroath Parkrun. Image: Gareth Jennings
Volunteers highlight need for foster carers at Arbroath parkrun

Editor's Picks

Most Commented