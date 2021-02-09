SPONSORED: How to cook the perfect Valentine’s steak – with a 20% discount – from Scott Brothers

Cook up a winner of a romantic dinner this Valentine’s Day with gorgeously tasty steaks – and at a delicious 20% discount. Now there’s a thought to warm the heart.

Scott Brothers is offering a tasty 20% off its beautiful Sirloin, Rib Eye, Rump, Cote De Boeuf and Tom-A-Hawk steaks until Saturday 13th February. All its steaks are local Angus Scotch Beef and matured for at least 28 days in-house for fantastic flavour and tenderness.

Now all you need to do is decide on the right steak for your celebrations:

Sirloin is a lovely thick steak with the right amount of fat marbling to ensure tasty tenderness and flavour when cooked. Season and oil and fry for around five minutes per side for medium rare.

Rib Eye is big on flavour, with plenty of natural fat marbling to keep the meat tender and flavoursome when cooked. Season and cook in butter for around four minutes each side for a medium rare steak.

Rump H-Bone is a leaner steak. Again full of flavour, it benefits from slightly longer cooking time, around five minutes a side, on not too high a heat.

Rib Roast Steak or Côte de Boeuf is ideal for sharing between two. It's a beautifully thick rib steak cut on the bone with good fat marbling for fantastic flavour and tenderness. Keep it simple: sear and then cook in the oven and enjoy it medium rare.

Tom-A-Hawk is also a great sharing steak. Thick, tasty and juicy, it is the first cut of sirloin from the forerib with the rib bone left in, which adds to the depth of flavour when cooked. Fry for around seven minutes a side or sear and then cook it in the oven.

This scrumptious steaks offer is available in store from Scott Brothers until midnight Saturday 13th February* and you can take advantage of the offer as many times as you want before then. For more information visit: www.scottbrothersbutchers.co.uk

*Order online by 11am on Wednesday 10th February for delivery in time for Valentine’s Day.