VIDEO: Mackie’s ready to ride the waves of success with new lentil-based snacks line

by Brian Stormont
February 9 2021, 10.45am Updated: February 9 2021, 11.36am

A new brand of lentil-based snacks by Mackie’s Crisps is making waves in the market as they appear on shelves in hundreds of Lidl stores.

Innovators at a top Scottish crisps brand have successfully developed a further new creation and secured a top listing in the process.

Mackie’s Crisps has brought to market two flavours of “Lentil Waves” – a new product made possible by its top-secret process also used to “air pop” whole vegetables for its Wholesums range.

It means that unlike other lentil-based snacks on the market, they contain 50% less fat as a result. They also contain 3g of fibre per serving, and are a good source of protein and low in saturated fat.

© Mackie's Crisps
Barbecue Lentil Waves.

Mackie’s Crisps Lentil Waves are available as 80g share bags in two flavours: salt and vinegar and barbecue. The vegan and gluten-free products have debuted in 760 Lidl stores across the UK.

James Taylor, commercial director with the Perthshire family business, said: “It’s important to us that we always push to deliver flavours and products that excite – and often surprise – our customers.

“Healthier snacking is an important and growing market. But we didn’t want to enter with a product that, like many so-called healthy snacks, is deceiving.

More fibre

“That’s why we’ve invested to ensure that our Lentil Waves, like our breakthrough “Wholesums” products, contain more of the “health-giving” main ingredients that they purport to, giving them more fibre and less fat.

“Taste is also of fundamental importance to us – and both flavours of the Lentil Waves give a satisfying and recognisable taste that will surprise and delight. In short, they’re really good!”

© Mackie's Crisps
James and Sally Taylor of Mackie’s Crisps with the new products.

Healthy snacking is a growing market throughout the UK with The Grocer reporting that pre-Covid, “31% of snacking occasions were healthy”.

Mackie’s own research backed this up, with a majority of respondents keen for Mackie’s to provide its signature quality and taste to the market.

Mackie’s Crisps, which is renowned for its range of thick and ridge-cut crisps is eyeing further expansion in this space over the coming years, with Lentil Waves and Wholesums just the start of that process.

© Mackie's Crisps
Salt and vinegar Lentil Waves.

The crisps are made at the fourth-generation Taylor farm in Errol, Perthshire, renowned for its potatoes, where the produce is made “from plough to pack”.

The crisps brand and Mackie’s at Taypack as a business were launched in 2009 as the result of a joint-venture between potato farmers the Taylor family and Aberdeenshire’s Mackie’s of Scotland, which is renowned for its ice cream and chocolate.

