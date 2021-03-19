SPONSORED: Start your e-bike adventure with Electric Bikes Scotland

Over the past year, more people have been getting outside for their exercise. And you might have spotted electric bikes going past as you walk or cycle the streets of Courier Country and are interested to find out more.

But knowing where to start when it comes to e-bikes can be daunting. That’s why a trip to Electric Bikes Scotland, where they have been selling electric bikes for over 15 years, is the first thing to do.

The team can talk you through all the different options of bikes, using their extensive experience and knowledge to make sure you make the right choice for your needs.

But why choose an e-bike? Here’s just a few reasons why it might be the right move for you and your family.

It makes cycling a choice for everyone

Electric bikes makes cycling possible for everyone, irrespective of age, fitness level and the local environment. For some people, traditional bikes are too intense (or are unsuitable for a number of reasons) so e-bikes are a great alternative to get out there.

So if the thought of pedalling up a steep hill is daunting, let the e-bike help you out!

It’s good for the environment

Electric bikes can help ease congestion and cycling is good for the environment, compared to other forms of transportation. It makes them an ideal solution for the commute to work, taking the kids to school/nursery, as well as for leisure and everyday activities.

Even local businesses are getting in saddle, using e-bikes to delivering goods in the city centre and surrounding areas.

It’s good for your health and wellbeing

Cycling is an ideal way to improve physical and mental wellbeing, according to many organisations including the NHS.

Cycling can help reduce stress, combats depression and provides a whole body workout including cardio.

Still not sure?

In addition to sales and servicing, Electric Bikes Scotland has a fleet of electric (as well as traditional) bikes for you to hire and explore the local area and try an e-bike for yourself.

Dundee is Scotland’s sunniest city with many hidden gems, so what better way to enjoy it than on one of their hire bikes? And this year Electric Bikes Scotland is launching special guided tours.

They also offer tag-along trailers and child seats so the whole family can enjoy the adventure.

Electric Bikes Scotland is the country’s premier supplier of high quality electric bikes, with one of the largest selection of demo bikes from superior manufacturers such as Gazelle, Kalkhoff, Riese & Muller, Focus and Cube.

Bikes are available in all styles and varieties to suit individual requirements whether it be for business, leisure or commuting.

They provide a comprehensive aftersales service for both mechanical and electrical aspects of your bike and are the only certified Bosch E-bike Expert Centre in the north-east of Scotland.

Their fully-equipped workshop and factory-trained technicians means that you can buy with confidence.

Begin your e-bike adventure today – see it, try it, love it only at Electric Bikes Scotland!