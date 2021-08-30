The High School of Dundee is preparing to open its virtual doors to prospective pupils and families once again.

After the success of their virtual open day in March, the next High School of Dundee open day will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021.

The day will include a chance to explore the nursery, junior and senior schools through virtual tours, and to hear from teachers, pupils and parents via a live Q&A session at the end of the event.

Tours and taster days

As well as the virtual open mornings, parents can also book a tour of the school or a taster session for their child on a school day in September and October.

This will allow you and your child to see the school environment for yourself, walk around the classrooms and speak to other pupils and members of staff. It’s a good way to see how the school could be a great fit for your family.

The High School’s focus

From nursery right through to sixth year, the High School of Dundee doesn’t just educate children, but it prepares them for life after school.

In the primary years, teachers focus on developing the core skills like English and Maths which are so crucial to every young person’s learning.

But the focus is also on making learning fun, engaging and wide-ranging.

Children receive teaching from secondary school subject teachers in science, modern languages, computing, art, music, drama, PE and health and food technology.

Providing options

The school knows that giving pupils choices is paramount.

In S3 pupils continue to choose eight subjects, not five or six, while in S5 they can select from 25 subjects at Higher level.

At Advanced Higher, 23 subjects are available. But the S6 curriculum is also designed to provide an enriching array of experiences that enable pupils to develop the life skills which they’ll need as they step out into the world.

Pupils’ wellbeing

As well as looking to the future, the High School of Dundee is also ensuring pupils feel included and respected and get the support they need throughout their time in education.

The school Rector, Lise Hudson, said: “Education isn’t just about preparing young people for the future, it’s also about giving them the very best learning environment right now.

“We want our young people to be happy, confident learners, at all times and in all situations and we give our all to achieve that goal.”

Funding

Means-tested financial assistance is available in the senior school and in P6 and P7 of the junior school. Early years funding towards places at the purpose-built nursery at Mayfield is also available.

To sign up for the virtual Open Morning, or to get details about a school visit, please go to the High School of Dundee website.