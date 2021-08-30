Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tuesday, August 31st 2021 Show Links
SponsoredLifestyle

SPONSORED: Sign up for the High School of Dundee’s next virtual open day

By Courier Commercial
August 30 2021, 9.00am
Pupils enjoying lessons at the High School of Dundee open day.

The High School of Dundee is preparing to open its virtual doors to prospective pupils and families once again.

After the success of their virtual open day in March, the next High School of Dundee open day will be held on Saturday, September 18, 2021.

The day will include a chance to explore the nursery, junior and senior schools through virtual tours, and to hear from teachers, pupils and parents via a live Q&A session at the end of the event.

Tours and taster days

As well as the virtual open mornings, parents can also book a tour of the school or a taster session for their child on a school day in September and October.

This will allow you and your child to see the school environment for yourself, walk around the classrooms and speak to other pupils and members of staff. It’s a good way to see how the school could be a great fit for your family.

Prospective pupils can attend the High School of Dundee open day.

The High School’s focus

From nursery right through to sixth year, the High School of Dundee doesn’t just educate children, but it prepares them for life after school.

In the primary years, teachers focus on developing the core skills like English and Maths which are so crucial to every young person’s learning.

But the focus is also on making learning fun, engaging and wide-ranging.

Children receive teaching from secondary school subject teachers in science, modern languages, computing, art, music, drama, PE and health and food technology.

Providing options

The school knows that giving pupils choices is paramount.

In S3 pupils continue to choose eight subjects, not five or six, while in S5 they can select from 25 subjects at Higher level.

At Advanced Higher, 23 subjects are available. But the S6 curriculum is also designed to provide an enriching array of experiences that enable pupils to develop the life skills which they’ll need as they step out into the world.

Outdoor activities are part of the High School of Dundee's curriculum.

Pupils’ wellbeing

As well as looking to the future, the High School of Dundee is also ensuring pupils feel included and respected and get the support they need throughout their time in education.

The school Rector, Lise Hudson, said: “Education isn’t just about preparing young people for the future, it’s also about giving them the very best learning environment right now.

“We want our young people to be happy, confident learners, at all times and in all situations and we give our all to achieve that goal.”

Funding

Means-tested financial assistance is available in the senior school and in P6 and P7 of the junior school. Early years funding towards places at the purpose-built nursery at Mayfield is also available.

To sign up for the virtual Open Morning, or to get details about a school visit, please go to the High School of Dundee website.