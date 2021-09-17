If you are looking for a school that nurtures not just your child’s intelligence, but also their personal development, it might be time to look somewhere new.

St Leonards in St Andrews, Fife, is one of only a handful of Scottish schools which offer the International Baccalaureate (IB) curriculum – a ground-breaking programme of learning that focuses on developing young people as well as academics.

About the International Baccalaureate at St Leonards in St Andrews

For over 50 years, the IB programmes have been focused on instilling critical-thinking and problem-solving skills in pupils, while creating an international mindset and a healthy appetite for learning and education.

In Years 1-6, pupils follow the Primary Years Programme (PYP), before progressing to the Middle Years Programme (MYP). In the Sixth Form, students choose either the Diploma Programme (DP) or Career-related Programme (CP).

St Leonards was the first school in Scotland to be accredited as an all-through IB school, and is one of two schools in the UK to actively offer all four programmes.

2021 online open day

Parents and families can attend the St Andrews school’s upcoming online open day on Saturday, October 2, to find out more about the curriculum, as well as everything else the school can offer pupils.

Head, Simon Brian, said: “Whilst we would love to be able to welcome prospective families to tour St Leonards in person, our online open day will provide an excellent insight into school life here, and offer opportunities to discover all aspects of our curriculum and broad extra-curricular programme.

“Registering for this event will give families access to exclusive online content, including live Q&A sessions with key members of staff, and the chance to hear what our current pupils and parents enjoy about life at St Leonards, be it sport, art, music, drama, academic study or outdoor learning.”

About the school

The school is immersed in the vibrant social, cultural, academic and sporting life of St Andrews, with sandy beaches, world-class links golf courses and historic sites on its doorstep.

St Leonards is recognised for strong academic achievement, and its leavers secure places at top universities, including Oxford, University College London, Glasgow and Edinburgh.

Timetables are designed to establish a healthy balance of co-curricular activities alongside academic studies. There are over 50 activities offered – from apiculture to a cappella, creative writing, coding, dance and debating.

There is also an excellent games programme which encourages both participation and performance in various team and individual sports.

Boarding at St Leonards

Full, flexi, and weekly boarding is available from age 10. The boarding houses have undergone an extensive £5 million programme of redevelopment to create stylish, spacious communal areas with state-of-the-art kitchens.

Bedrooms are fitted with built-in beds and study spaces with modern storage and lighting. Many have stunning sea views beyond the school playing fields.

Visiting the prestigious independent school in St Andrews

And for those who like what they see, there will be the chance to follow up with in-person sessions.

Simon added: “Following our online open day, our admissions team will be pleased to arrange bespoke visits to St Leonards for interested families, at a time to suit them.

“We look forward to welcoming families, albeit over the ether, on Saturday, October 2.”

Find out more about St Leonards and register for the open day at the St Leonards website.