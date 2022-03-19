NORMAN WATSON: A view of London as it was in 1842

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
NORMAN WATSON: A view of London as it was in 1842

By Norman Watson
March 19 2022, 1.14pm
St Dunstan?s in Fleet Street, ?650 (Storeys Ltd, London).

Storey’s Ltd, an antique map specialist in London, caught my eye with an example from a series of London views drawn by Thomas Shotter Boys not long after Queen Victoria came to the throne.

An original lithograph titled St Dunstans &c. Fleet Street, 13 x 17 inches in size, it was completed by hand-colouring and published in 1842.

It is dominated by St Dunstan’s in Fleet Street, the traditional home, of course, of journalism.

Survived the Great Fire of London

The picture shows the church in what must have been as-new condition, as it was completed less than a decade before Boys sat down to sketch the scene.

The first mention of a church on the site was around the year 1170.

The core of that medieval church survived the Great Fire only to be demolished as part of the widening of Fleet Street, when the present church was built as a replacement in 1832-33.

During the 16th and 17th Centuries, the area around St Dunstan was known for publishers and booksellers.

Publishers of great works

Among these was John Smethwicke, who published Shakespeare’s first works.

Richard Marriot, a St Dunstan’s bookseller, brought out Isaak Walton’s Complete Angler and Matthias Walker was one of the publishers of John Milton’s The Paradise Lost.

Fittingly, therefore, the church’s present next-door neighbour at 185 Fleet Street is none other than DC Thomson of Dundee.

They proudly became the last major publisher in Fleet Street in 2009, when Agence France-Presse moved out of the area.

Drawn and published by Thomas Shotter Boys in 1842, in a series titled Original Views of London As It Is, the lithograph is priced at £650.

