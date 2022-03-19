Firefighters called to industrial estate as smoke plumes billowed over Fife town

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze at a Fife industrial estate this morning.

One appliance from the Kirkcaldy Fire Station was dispatched to Smeaton Road as huge plumes of smoke billowed into the air.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) received the first call at around 11.20am.

A spokeswoman for the SFRS confirmed crew members used two hose reel jets to quell the blaze before standing down shortly after midday.

She added: “One appliance was dispatched to the scene after reports of a fire at Smeaton Road at 11.24am.

“The incident was near the council works building.

“Officers used two breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets at the scene.

“We received the stop message at 12.20pm.”