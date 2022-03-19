Firefighters called to industrial estate as smoke plumes billowed over Fife town

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Fife

Firefighters called to industrial estate as smoke plumes billowed over Fife town

By James Simpson and Neil Henderson
March 19 2022, 2.10pm Updated: March 19 2022, 3.06pm
Smeaton Road, Kirkcaldy. Picture credit: Fife jammer locations
Smeaton Road, Kirkcaldy. Picture credit: Fife jammer locations

Firefighters were called to tackle a blaze at a Fife industrial estate this morning.

One appliance from the Kirkcaldy Fire Station was dispatched to Smeaton Road as huge plumes of smoke billowed into the air.

The blaze started just after 11am. Picture credit: Fife jammer locations.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) received the first call at around 11.20am.

A spokeswoman for the SFRS confirmed crew members used two hose reel jets to quell the blaze before standing down shortly after midday.

She added: “One appliance was dispatched to the scene after reports of a fire at Smeaton Road at 11.24am.

“The incident was near the council works building.

“Officers used two breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets at the scene.

“We received the stop message at 12.20pm.”

